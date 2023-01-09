The Joyce Theater Debut of Tanzmainz in Sharon Eyal's SOUL CHAIN to be Presented This Month

The Joyce Theater Foundation will welcome the contemporary dance company of Staatstheater Mainz, tanzmainz, for its Joyce debut. The 21-strong company of dancers brings one its most recent commissions, Sharon Eyal's Soul Chain, to The Joyce Theaterfrom January 24-28. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Mining the depths of love, longing, and the great loneliness that lies within, tanzmainz will make its Joyce debut with Sharon Eyal's evening-length piece Soul Chain. The Der Faust Award-winning work marries contemporary dance and composer Ori Lichtik's electronic soundscape to create a mesmerizing rhythmic environment. The highly-demanding choreography juxtaposes the group with the individual, revealing the intricate variations that arise in the pursuit of harmony. In creating a swarm of sophisticated energy, tanzmainz delivers a powerhouse performance that demonstrates the power that love holds over us all.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

tanzmainz is the contemporary dance company of the State Theatre of Mainz, Germany, and has been directed by Honne Dohrmann since 2014. The team of 21 dancers works closely with a diverse production crew to create up to five premieres per season in collaboration with renowned or aspiring guest choreographers. tanzmainz endorses a professional ethos shaped by openness, mutual respect, and motivation. The members of the tanzmainz ensemble are fully-trained artists who are interested in developing a close working relationship with the guest choreographers. tanzmainz sees itself as a place of creation; therefore, all works performed are premieres that have been created at the State Theater of Mainz in cooperative projects involving our crew and our guests. tanzmainz strives to constantly expand its repertoire with innovative forms of dance and production, and aims to be a bridge between the state theatres of Germany and the independent scene.

Sharon Eyal is the co-founder, co-artistic director, and choreographer of L-E-V. Born in Jerusalem, she danced with the Batsheva Dance Company between 1990-2008 and started choreographing within the framework of the company's Batsheva Dancers Create project. Eyal served as associate Artistic Director for Batsheva between 2003-2004, and as a House Choreographer for the company between 2005-2012. During 2009 Eyal began creating pieces for other dance companies around the world. In 2013, Eyal launched L-E-V with her long-time collaborator Gai Behar. L-E-V's repertoire consists of 7 creations, with more than 200 performances some in the most exclusive venues and festivals around the world such as The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow, Sadler's Wells, The Montpellier Danse Festival, and Julidans. Eyal has also been commissioned to create for external companies, Nederland Dance Theatre, StaatsBallett, The Paris Opera, Royal Swedish Ballet, GöteborgsOperans Danskompani, Carte Blanche Dance, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and more.

ABOUT THE JOYCE THEATER

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences of over 150,000.

