The Joke Sistas Join The 2021 New York Comedy Festival 

The Joke Sistas commanded the stage at this year's Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest held June 16-20 2021 and now they're part of this year's return of the New York Comedy Festival

Wednesday, November 10 at 9:15 p.m. at New York Comedy Club, 241 East 24th St., NYC. Tickets: $25 (w/two drink minimum). Reservations: 212-696-5233/newyorkcomedyclub.com

This year's event features the talents of Meshelle, "The Indie-Mom of Comedy;" Mugga, Calise Hawkins, Erin Jackson, and Ms. Briley herself, all hosted by Glo Butler with "guest spots" from Hollie Harper and Moonie.

The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest, founded by successful show producer and comedian Joanna Briley, is laser-focused on bringing awareness to the lack of diversity in the comedy industry. It amplifies the comedic voices of Black Women in the comedy community. The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest 2021 was sponsored by Stand Up! Girls and Lois Thompson.

Stand Up! Girls is a NYC nonprofit that teaches young black girls from underserved communities to write and perform stand-up comedy. There was a special showcase during the Laff Fest that featured 10 Stand Up! Girls students. Lois Thompson is a Real Estate Broker and Certified Negotiator... but she's also a comedian!

Black women have been all too often left out of the comedy conversation when it comes to writer's room positions or late-night TV appearances, yet black women have always been inextricably woven into the fabric of America. Black Women in Comedy continues to honor the incomparably hilarious Black women that keep live (and virtual) comedy audiences laughing.

"When I first began my journey in comedy, I was too shy and afraid to seek out a mentor. In this business you fare better with an industry veteran, male or female, to help guide you and shape your journey. As comedians of color, the emotional and mental aspects of navigating an industry that isn't as inclusive as it may seem, can take a toll on your spirit." exclaims Ms. Briley, "The goal of the festival is to create a safe space to share and unload the negative experiences most of us have faced, and leave the festival with a renewed passion for success."

NOTE: All performers have been vaccinated and all audience members must show proof of vaccination to attend the performance.