The Institute For American Musical Theatre Announces After School Programming

IAMT prep & IAMT tots now accepting applications for NEW 8-week Fall & Spring sessions.

Headed by BRIANA REED (principal dancer Alvin Ailey, ABT teaching fellow and current IAMT faculty member) The Institute or American Musical Theatre is proud to offer after school preparatory classes for ages 5-7 (Primary) ages 8-9 (Level 1) ages 10-12 (Level 2) and our new pre-primary classes on Saturdays called IAMT tots for ages 3-5.

Tri-state area students will now be able to train in singing, dancing and acting with the outstanding professional faculty at IAMT.

"Now that we are entering our sixth year of operations and have the precedence of having students on Broadway, off-Broadway, on National Tours and performing in major regional theaters, it made sense to start IAMT prep and IAMT tots" IAMT founder Andrew Drost says. "We will be able to give these young students professional training in a positive and supportive environment and help guide these young students towards an eventual career." Briana Reed, whom Drost calls "The child whisperer", was the logical choice to head the program.

Ms. Reed, who was a star dancer in her own right, has been teaching pre-primary age to professionals for years. Her success with the 3-12-year-old range has been impressive and the results are undeniable.

The students will also have the opportunity to learn Voice with IAMT founder Andrew Drost who was voted "Favorite Vocal Coach in NYC" in 2016 as well as take classes in Ballet, Tap, Modern, Hip Hop and Acting. IAMT also will be holding masterclasses for the IAMT prep students with casting directors and agents similar to what they do for their professional training program students. Briana Reed says "Getting to work with students from a young age can produce amazing results. I can imagine some of them going on to becoming young professionals in shows such as Matilda, Annie, School of Rock, Lion King and Frozen."

IAMT prep classes will take place at the IAMT Studios located at 3835 Broadway, 2nd floor on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be 5:15pm to 8:15pm and Saturdays will take place in the afternoon with a schedule tailored to each level. IAMT tots only takes place on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

Classes begin October 5. For more information please visit: www.IAMusicalTheatre.com/prep.