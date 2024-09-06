The Gatekeepers Collective Unveils Powerful Public Art Installation Honoring Black SGLBTQ+ Pioneers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gatekeepers Collective (TGC) has announced the 4th iteration of the Harlem Renaissance 2.0 Banners Project, a dynamic public art installation celebrating the legacies of Black same-gender-loving (SGL) trailblazers who have shaped history.

Designed by acclaimed artist Jonathan Key, the banners will illuminate 125th Street with images of author and activist James Baldwin, playwright Lorraine Hansberry, political activist and strategist Bayard Rustin, former United States Representative Barbara Jordan, and writer and activist Audre Lorde.

Unveiling Ceremony and Performances:

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: The Forum, Columbia University, 601 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027 at Broadway

Featuring: Esteemed actors performing excerpts from the honorees' works.

Special Invited Guest Speakers:

Office of NYS Assembly Member, Al Taylor

City of New York Council Member, Shaun Abreu, Manhattan's 7th District

Director of LGBTQ+ Affairs for NYS Governor Kathy Hochul, Ron Zacchi

Amplifying Black SGLBTQ+ Voices and Contributions:

“Celebrating legacies of the successor generation of same-gender-loving sheroes and heroes of the Harlem Renaissance helps create a more inclusive and celebratory dynamic in Harlem for everyone,” says Dr. John-Martin Green, Executive Director of The Gatekeepers Collective. “Shining a light on the extraordinary contributions SGLBTQ African Americans have made to American and world history and culture helps destigmatize stigmatized identities, foster mutual respect, and inspire us all to embrace our authentic selves.”

Community Partnership and Impact:

This project exemplifies the power of community collaboration. TGC has partnered with leading organizations and enjoys the support of prominent community figures, including; Tony Award-winning Theater Publicist and Producer Irene Gandy; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director of National Black Theatre; Carmen Neely, President and CEO of Harlem Pride; Antoine Craigwell, President & CEO of DBGM; and Emil Wilbekin, Executive Director of Native Son.

A Visual Tribute to Diversity and Resilience:

The banners will transform 125th Street into a visual celebration of diversity and resilience, serving as a potent reminder of the SGLBTQ+ community's enduring contributions.

Join the Celebration:

Attend the unveiling ceremony and support The Gatekeepers Collective's mission. Make a donation at https://thegatekeeperscollective.com/donate and share your experiences using #TGCBanners125.

About The Gatekeepers Collective (TGC):

TGC is a dedicated network of same-gender-loving (SGL) African descended men committed to fostering empowerment and community cohesion. Through anti-stigma and community engagement initiatives, and dynamic public art projects, TGC uplifts SGL men and promotes acceptance and mutual respect. gatekeepers.nyc