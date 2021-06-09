The Fire of Freedom Second Click

Theatre Raleigh has relocated and created an arts center! The spacious, open and beautiful new venue will host the Raleigh premiere of this incredible story adapted by Howard Craft and starring Mike Wiley. In honor of Juneteenth, come in person to the new Theatre Raleigh Arts Center to be a part of this historic play based on a North Carolina story!

Abraham H. Galloway (1837-1870) was a fiery young slave rebel, radical abolitionist, and Union spy who rose out of bondage to become one of the most significant and stirring black leaders in the South during the Civil War. Throughout his brief, mercurial life, Galloway fought against slavery and injustice. He risked his life behind enemy lines, recruited black soldiers for the North, and fought racism in the Union army's ranks. He also stood at the forefront of an African American political movement, even leading a historic delegation of black southerners to the White House to meet with President Lincoln and to demand the full rights of citizenship. He later became one of the first black men elected to the North Carolina legislature. Long hidden from history, Galloway's story reveals a war unfamiliar to most of us.

This riveting portrait, adapted by playwright Howard Craft, illuminates Galloway's life and deepens our insight into the Civil War and Reconstruction as experienced by African Americans in the South.

