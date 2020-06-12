The Dramatists Guild of America Announces Michael R. Jackson as the Recipient of the Frederick Loewe Award
The Dramatists Guild of America has announced Michael R. Jackson as the recipient of the Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to the musical A Strange Loop.
The Frederick Loewe Award, given by the Frederick Loewe Foundation and presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council to a composer, recognizes achievement in a theatrical score presented in New York during the previous theatrical season. Past winners include Matthew Sklar, Kirsten Childs, David Yazbek, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jeanine Tesori, Amanda Green & Trey Anastasio, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa, Robert Lopez, Trey Parker & Matt Stone, John Kander, Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Scott Frankel.
Michael R. Jackson holds a BFA and MFA in playwriting and musical theatre writing from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts. As a songwriter, he has seen his work performed everywhere from Joe's Pub to NAMT. He wrote book, music, and lyrics for the musical A Strange Loop, winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, the 2020 Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Drama, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. He also wrote book, music and lyrics for the upcoming White Girl in Danger; and lyrics and book for the musical adaptation of the 2007 horror film Teeth with composer and co-bookwriter Anna K. Jacobs. Awards and associations include: a New Professional Theatre Festival Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, a Whiting Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, a Dramatist Guild Fellowship and he is an alum of Page 73's Interstate Writers Group. He has commissions from Grove Entertainment & Barbara Whitman Productions and LCT3 and is newly-elected member of the Dramatists Guild Council.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
