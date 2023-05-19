The Drama Book Shop To Present In-Person Conversation With Caseen Gaines And Noble Sissle Jr.

The Drama Book Shop will present a special event featuring acclaimed authors Caseen Gaines and Noble Sissle Jr. The evening will be dedicated to a captivating discussion about the new book, When Broadway Was Black: The Triumphant Story of the All-Black Musical that Changed the World. Join them on Tuesday, May 23, as we commemorate the anniversary of the Broadway premiere of Shuffle Along in 1921.

If you were enchanted by Hamilton, Rent, or West Side Story, prepare to be captivated by the profound exploration of the rise of the 1921 Broadway sensation, Shuffle Along. It stands as the first all-Black musical to achieve remarkable success on the grand stage of Broadway. Uncertainty loomed as America hesitated to embrace a show featuring nuanced and thoughtful portrayals of Black characters, and the potential consequences were truly terrifying. However, from the very first jazzy, syncopated beats of composers Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake, audiences in New York City were swept off their feet.

When Broadway Was Black unfolds the extraordinary tale of how Sissle, Blake, along with comedians Flournoy Miller and Aubrey Lyles, triumphed over poverty, racism, and violence. Their journey led them to harness the vibrant energy of the Harlem Renaissance, resulting in a runaway Broadway hit that launched the careers of numerous beloved Black performers of the twentieth century. Born in the shadow of slavery and establishing their careers during a time of increasing demands for racial justice and representation, they shattered countless barriers between Black and white communities at a crucial juncture in our nation's history.

Caseen Gaines, renowned author and pop culture expert, invites readers to delve into the glitz and glamour of New York City during the exhilarating Roaring Twenties. Through his expert guidance, readers will uncover the revolutionary impact that one show had on multiple generations of Americans, and witness firsthand how its profound legacy continues to resonate in society today.

