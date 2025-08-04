The Drama Book Shop To Host SAPPHO'S GARDEN EVent With Authors Carol Lee Campbell And Domnica Radulescu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drama Book Shop, in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications, will present a special featured event spotlighting Sappho’s Garden, a new one-act play by Carol Lee Campbell and Domnica Radulescu. The evening will include a talkback, private book signing, and live podcast recording on Thursday, October 16 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Drama Book Shop, located at 266 West 39th Street in New York City.

Sappho’s Garden is a theatrical exploration of the legendary poet Sappho, offering a vivid one-act play accompanied by a foreword from scholar Sara Warner and an introduction by the authors.

Carol Lee Campbell is an award-winning writer, musician, and adjunct professor. She created Crone Stones, a popular divination oracle accompanied by the book Return to Wellness: The New Book of Crone Stones. Her first play with music, Chicks In Heaven, premiered at The Creative Cauldron in Virginia, and her novel The Rebel Rose was released in May 2024. Campbell teaches Women and Gender Studies and Greco-Roman Tradition at several Virginia community colleges and performs throughout the region as both a lecturer and artist.

Domnica Radulescu is a Romanian American fiction writer, playwright, and scholar. Her debut novel Train to Trieste was published in thirteen languages and won the Library of Virginia Fiction Award. She has authored Black Sea Twilight and Country of Red Azaleas, and her plays The Town with Very Nice People and Exile Is My Home were finalists for the Jane Chambers Playwriting Award. Exile Is My Home also received a New York Innovative Theatre Award nomination and an ensemble performance award from the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors. Her collections of plays include Exile Is My Home (2020) and Madame Monde/Madam World (2023). Radulescu is a two-time Fulbright scholar and the founding director of the National Symposium of Theater in Academe.

The event is free with the purchase of Sappho's Garden, available exclusively at The Drama Book Shop. Upon arrival, attendees will be directed to the register to purchase their copy and complete admission. Doors open at 7:15 p.m.