The DREAM Project Announces 8th Annual Benefit & Awards Ceremony

Take out your social calendar and pin The DREAM Project's 8th Annual Benefit: Sueños 2020 as this highly anticipated event comes back to New York City. Celebrities, educators and New York's most prominent philanthropists gather every year to help the organization with funds and resources to expand their educational programs, impact more disadvantaged communities and close the cycle of poverty in the Dominican Republic.

Sueños will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm at The Mezzanine, located at 55 Broadway in Manhattan. This year's event will have a unique theme as DREAM will celebrate Dominican Independence and the Independent Dominican Woman.

Sueños red carpet kicks off the night at 6:30 pm with celebrity guest appearances and an exclusive DREAM Ambassador Cocktail and VIP networking hour. This exclusive networking hour will be accompanied by Food Network winning Chef Kelvin and renowned actor Taye Diggs from Rent, who will be joined by additional celebrities, among them a group of independent Dominican women which will be announced in the upcoming days. A Brugal 1888 pairing will add the final touches to this stellar night for all VIP guests to enjoy.

The main event will begin at 7:30 pm, headlined by DREAM's award ceremony and closed by no other than the sounds and rhythm of The DREAM Bachata Academy. Good company, great pairing of cocktails and food, and live music will come together once again for this magic night of giving back.

This year's Co-Chairs reflect the diverse support network of DREAM. Tony Peralta, contemporary artist and community leader, embraces DREAM's roots In the Heights and the need for innovative ideas in education. Michel Zaleski, DREAM Chair and Founder, understands the bridge between passion for the island and philanthropic support. Finally, Kathy Romero, Global Entrepreneur and Celebrity Event Planner, is the essence of this year's event, celebrating Dominican Independence and the Independent Dominican woman.

Tickets to the DREAM Project's 8th Annual Benefit will give participants, donors and sponsors the opportunity to make a difference while meeting and networking with the DREAM Board, our VIPs and Celebrities, the Sueños Invitation Committee, Co-Chairs and high profile Dominican American Community Leaders in an intimate and relaxed environment.

All proceeds from Sueños go towards DREAM Early Childhood Education, At Risk Youth and Workforce Development Programs, impacting more than 8,000 Dominican youth in 27 different communities. DREAM is dependent on financial support to make a difference, so please buy your ticket, join us and become part of the DREAM family.

This year's sponsors, helping DREAM create change and end the cycle of poverty in the Dominican Republic, include: JetBlue, Fast Enterprises, Brugal, Phoenix Tower International, Dominican Republic Tourism, RC22, The Latino Network Coalition, and Beachwold Residential.

To be part of this important night and help us make a difference, please purchase your ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suenos-2020-tickets-86122973131

To learn more about all the amazing programs and impact DREAM is creating, visit: www.dominicandream.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You