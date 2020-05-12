Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Belmont, Catawba, Alabama, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Alecsys Proctor-Turner from University of Miami
Suppertime (Little Shop of Horrors)
Click Here for More Information on Alecsys Proctor-Turner
Jordan Ray Martin from East Carolina University
Musical Theatre Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jordan Ray Martin
Trista Tratos from Manhattan School of Music
'Out of The Blue' Andrew Lippa, 'Look What Happened to Mabel' Jerry Herman
Click Here for More Information on Trista Tratos
Emily Shecter from Florida Atlantic University
In My Dreams
Click Here for More Information on Emily Shecter
Lena Sakalla from University of West Florida
Fool For Love Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Lena Sakalla
Brooke Bucher from Belmont University
Golden Rainbow
Click Here for More Information on Brooke Bucher
Hannah Wagner from University of New Hampshire
Happy To Keep His Dinner Warm
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Wagner
Emily Foley from Shenandoah University
Since I Don't Have You
Click Here for More Information on Emily Foley
Maggie McCown from The University of Alabama
Papa Don't Preach, Dance Reel, Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here
Click Here for More Information on Maggie McCown
Krissey Michele Browder from Catawba College
'See, I'm Smiling'/'Asheville'
Click Here for More Information on Krissey Michele Browder
BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
Stephen Sondheim is Now on Instagram!
Stephen Sondheim is now on Instagram!... (read more)
CATS Will Stream This Weekend as Part of THE SHOWS MUST GO ON!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this weekend with Cats! The 1999 production stars Elaine Paige and Sir John Mills.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti, Lesli Margherita, & More on BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY
Broadway Does Mother's Day, a digital variety show, will feature sketches, performances and more from your favorite Broadway stars, plus more than 10 ... (read more)
