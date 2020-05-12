STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Belmont, Catawba, Alabama, and More!

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Alecsys Proctor-Turner from University of Miami


Suppertime (Little Shop of Horrors)
Click Here for More Information on Alecsys Proctor-Turner

Jordan Ray Martin from East Carolina University


Musical Theatre Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jordan Ray Martin

Trista Tratos from Manhattan School of Music


'Out of The Blue' Andrew Lippa, 'Look What Happened to Mabel' Jerry Herman
Click Here for More Information on Trista Tratos

Emily Shecter from Florida Atlantic University


In My Dreams
Click Here for More Information on Emily Shecter

Lena Sakalla from University of West Florida


Fool For Love Monologue
Click Here for More Information on Lena Sakalla

Brooke Bucher from Belmont University


Golden Rainbow
Click Here for More Information on Brooke Bucher

Hannah Wagner from University of New Hampshire


Happy To Keep His Dinner Warm
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Wagner

Emily Foley from Shenandoah University


Since I Don't Have You
Click Here for More Information on Emily Foley

Maggie McCown from The University of Alabama


Papa Don't Preach, Dance Reel, Shopping Around from Wish You Were Here
Click Here for More Information on Maggie McCown

Krissey Michele Browder from Catawba College


'See, I'm Smiling'/'Asheville'
Click Here for More Information on Krissey Michele Browder


