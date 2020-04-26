Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 35
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Joshua Keen from Syracuse University
I'd Rather Be Sailing
Ryan J. Lloyd from Rider University
They Call the Wind Mariah
Mallory Fischer from New York University Steinhardt
What's Gonna Happen - Tootsie
Jessica Orelus from Muhlenberg College
Crayon Girl by Ryan Scott Oliver
Jaymie Inouye from BYU
'With You' - Ghost, Monologue from 'Wonder of the World' by David Lindsay-Abaire
Rekhia Adams from Northwestern University
(Monologues) 'In The Forest, She Grew Fangs' and 'Today Is My Birthday'
Sarah Weyrich from Viterbo University
'Can't Stop Talking About Him' and 'Suddenly Seymour'
Bailey Baker from Shenandoah Conservatory
'It's My Life' - Bon Jovi, 'American Honey' - Lady Antebellum
Haley Abbott from Manhattan School of Music
Everybody Says Don't- Anyone Can Whistle
Kristin Weiss from The Hartt School
Game On
