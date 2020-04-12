Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 21
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Talitha McDougall Jones from Manhattan School of Music
Maybe I Like it This Way
Click Here for More Information on Talitha McDougall Jones
Eleni Kutay from UC Irvine
That's How I Say Goodbye / Fly Into the Future
Click Here for More Information on Eleni Kutay
Camille Capers from Howard University
I Have Nothing
Click Here for More Information on Camille Capers
Ty Norris from Christopher Newport University
Love Who You Love
Click Here for More Information on Ty Norris
Isaiah Tadros from UC Irvine
'I'll Be Here' & 'Don't Let Me Go'
Click Here for More Information on Isaiah Tadros
Gabriella Adickes from Manhattan School of Music
How Long Has This Been Going On?
Click Here for More Information on Gabriella Adickes
Thomas Moore from University of Northern Colorado
We Can Do It, The Bad Years
Click Here for More Information on Thomas Moore
Bethel Elias from The Catholic University of America
'Always Be My Baby' by Mariah Carey
Click Here for More Information on Bethel Elias
Nick Drake from Baldwin Wallace University
Let's Get It On
Click Here for More Information on Nick Drake
Alexa Hendrickson from Western Carolina University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Alexa Hendrickson
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Update: Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Benefit Stream Canceled After Union Dispute
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Serenades NYC From His Balcony!
This afternoon, passersby were treated to a Tony-winning serenade from none other than the great Brian Stokes Mitchell as he belted out a selection fr... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently. Now, Web... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Theatres Will Remain Shut Down Until September
Andrew Lloyd Webber has voiced his opinion on the current Broadway return date of June 7, in a recent interview with Page Six.... (read more)
First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!
Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomen... (read more)
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Serenades NYC From His Balcony!
This afternoon, passersby were treated to a Tony-winning serenade from none other than the great Brian Stokes Mitchell as he belted out a selection fr... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently. Now, Web... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Theatres Will Remain Shut Down Until September
Andrew Lloyd Webber has voiced his opinion on the current Broadway return date of June 7, in a recent interview with Page Six.... (read more)
First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!
Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomen... (read more)