The Children's Museum of Manhattan Celebrates Diwali

Come celebrate Diwali at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) Saturday & Sunday, November 11-12, 2023!

Experience rich Indian culture as we journey through different parts of India to experience dance, art, and culture while celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. Regional festivities bring unique flavors to this cherished event.

Explore this and more as CMOM partners with The Culture Tree to showcase diverse Indian dances such as the Bharatnatyam, Odisi, Kathak, and Garba, capturing the essence of Diwali and the diversity of Indian culture. For more information, please visit https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/.

Diwali Diya Clay Lamps

Diyas are glittering lamps, believed to bring purity, goodness, good luck and power. Learn about the significance of Diwali by creating a dazzling Diya lamp out of clay.

Saturday & Sunday, November 11 & 12 | 10:15 am - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Rangoli Sand Art

During Diwali, families create Rangolis - colored-sand work of art - on living room floors or courtyards. Explore the culture and design your very own Diwali-inspired sand art to celebrate!Saturday & Sunday, November 11 & 12 | 11 am & 2 pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

Storytime: Dancing Devi

Devi, a talented Bharatanatyam dancer, feels sad when she doesn't win a big competition, pushing herself to practice hard and discover that mistakes help us learn and grow. Enjoy a reading of Dancing Devi and meet author Priya Parikh.

Saturday, November 11 | 2 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Dance Performance: The Bharatnatyam Dance

Bharatanatyam is a classical Indian dance form that originated in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It is one of the oldest and most widely practiced classical dance styles in India.

Saturday, November 11 | 2:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Storytime: Dancing Thatha's Footsteps

Varun discovers his love for bharatanatyam, a traditional Indian dance, while watching his sister's class, challenging stereotypes with the encouragement of their grandfather, Thatha, in this touching picture book. Enjoy a reading of Dancing in Thatha's Footsteps with the book's illustrator Kavita Ramchandran.

Saturday, November 11 | 3 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Storytime: Raaga's Song book reading

This book is a celebration of the Diwali holiday is interwoven with an empowering folktale that teaches the importance of being true to oneself. Storytime by author Navina Chhabria.

Saturday, Saturday, November 11 | 3:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Puppet Storytime: Kanhaani Purani

Embark on an interactive learning journey through the tale of Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman in this bi-lingual story time by the founder of The Culture Tree, Anu Sehgal.

Sunday, November 12 | 2 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Dance Performance: Odisi Dance

The Odissi dance is a traditional classical dance form originating from the state of Odisha in Eastern India. Odissi, one of the eight recognized classical dance forms of India, is renowned for its graceful and expressive movements, intricate footwork, as well as hand gestures and facial expressions.

Sunday, November 12 | 2:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Dance Performance: Kathak dance

Kathak is a classical dance form of India that originated in North India. It is one of the eight recognized classical dance forms in the country, distinguished for its intricate footwork, rhythmic body movements, and expressive storytelling through dance.

Sunday, November 12 | 3 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Dance Workshop: Garba dance circle

Garba is an energetic folk-dance originating from Gujarat, India, known for its lively, vibrant movements often performed in a circular formation. Join us in forming a Garba dance circle with our friends from The Culture Tree.

Sunday, November 12 | 3:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

*Programs subject to change

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

The Culture Tree

The Culture Tree promotes cultural literacy about South Asia through language and educational and cultural programs. The goal is to create empathy, respect and understanding towards all different cultures and further inclusivity, while still helping address questions about Identity with heritage cultures. The Culture Tree partners with museums, galleries, schools and libraries to implement our classes and programming. Programs include celebration of key festivals and events, puppet shows, bilingual storytime, mindful eating, mindfulness and language classes in key South Asian languages. Culture Tree is made up of cultural and diversity consultants who advocate for cultural literacy and diversity and equity in children's programming and education.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.