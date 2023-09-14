The Children's Museum Of Manhattan to Present LATINX FEST: MI PAIS, MY COUNTRY

The Children's Museum of Manhattan will present Latinx Fest: Mi Pais, My Country on Saturdays & Sundays from September 16 - October 1, 2023. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263981®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Dava Schub, CMOM's CEO and Museum Director says "at CMOM we have been taking play seriously for 50 years and it never gets old! Through hands-on art and exploration, we spark curiosity and wonder in young children and help them to understand the world around them."

Embark on a journey during National Hispanic Heritage Month at CMOM! Get ready for an adventure that takes you on a tour of the wonders of Central and South America, along with the vibrant Caribbean. Roam through lush forests and encounter exciting wildlife. Immerse yourself in tradition and unleash your creativity with Latin American Art!

"Our Latinx Fest stands as a testament to the Museum's commitment to delivering programs that resonate with our diverse audience and serve as vehicles for nurturing cultural competence among young learners and their adults" said David Rios, Director of Public Programs and Curator of Contemporary Art. Rios continued "It was crucial this year to shine a spotlight on the oft-under-celebrated nations, cultures, and locales composing the extremely diverse Latinx community."

Schub adds: "This celebration of Latinx Fest and all our multicultural programs reflect CMOM's commitment to building a more just and inclusive society. Research reveals that biases form in children as young as three and through positive early exposures to diverse cultures we see the potential to interrupt biases before they form in young children. That's pretty powerful stuff!"

Saturday & Sunday, September 16 & 17

Saturday & Sunday, September 23 & 24

Saturday & Sunday, September 30 & October 1

Patterns of Color: Otavaleño Blankets

Create a collage inspired by the woven multi-color textiles by the Otavaleño people, the indigenous people native to the Andean mountains of Imbabura Province in northern Ecuador.

Saturday & Sunday, September 16 & 17

PlayWorks

Inspired Landscape: Book Making

Did you know that Nicaragua has active volcanoes, that Ecuador shares the Andes mountains, that Brazil is part of the Amazon Jungle, or that Chile has a desert plateau? Take a journey through South American terrain and design an art book inspired by the beautiful and rich landscapes of these diverse lands.

Saturday & Sunday, September 16 & 17

Drop-in | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Sofrito Making

Sofrito is the base for most Latin American and Caribbean meals. Join us as we chop onions, garlic, and bell peppers to create the perfect seasoning for you to use at home on your favorite soup, rice and bean dishes. ¡Buen provecho!

Saturday & Sunday, September 23 & 24 | 2:00 pm & 3:00 pm

Sign-up | All Ages | Discovery Classroom

Three-banded Armadillo Puppets

In the Gran Chaco areas of Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Argentina, three-banded armadillos can be spotted in grassy places. We're bringing them to New York as we create our own little armadillo friends that coil their bodies into compact balls!

Saturday & Sunday, September 30 & October 1 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm | Ages 5 & older | 1st Floor | Makerspace

*Programs subject to change

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across differences by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.

In response to growing public demand for its programs and resources, CMOM is in the process of transforming the landmarked First Church of Christ, Scientist, located on Central Park West and 96th Street, into a welcoming museum that inspires connectivity, exploration, and play. Designed by FXCollaborative, CMOM's future home will materially increase the museum's programmatic capacity, allowing CMOM to better serve the diverse communities it welcomes and create a new model for the children's museum of the future.