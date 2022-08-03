Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Chain NYC Film Festival to Present CALL ME BACK With Linda Lavin & More

The festival will take place August 5-14.

Aug. 3, 2022  

The Chain NYC Film Festival to Present CALL ME BACK With Linda Lavin & More

New York City is the rare American city that provides opportunities within theatre, film and television. Yet few theatre companies encourage that well-rounded growth from its artists. The Chain breaks down the walls between these mediums and showcases the work of writers, actors and directors both onstage and onscreen. This year at the Chain NYC Film Festival, see that in action with short films featuring your favorite theatre actors!

Featured in the Comedy Shorts 2 Block (Saturday, August 13th at 3pm):

CALL ME BACK: THE UNCOMMON WISDOM OF YVETTE SLOSCH

New York City talent agent, Yvette Slosch (Linda Lavin), is determined to make a star out of jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein (HIMSELF). She refuses to let his lack of name recognition, jazz's dwindling fan base, or a global pandemic get in her way.

TOMMY AND THE GURU

A new-age master helps Tommy overcome a life filled with loss, and stop falling on his face. Starring four-time Tony Award-winner Boyd Gaines.

MOSHOLU PARKWAY

Broadway's Caroline Aaron (I Hate Hamlet, The Iceman Cometh) is known to many for her SAG Award-winning performance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In this WWII era story, she manages her raucous daughters who are sneaking cigarettes, going on blind dates and accompanying her to underground card games.

But wait, there's more:

JUST THE HITS

Donny & Bobby are a pair of musicians trying to bring their rat-pack style to modern-day music. But it's hard to make it big when your day job as a hitman requires laying low. Starring and written by Andy Karl and Dominic Scaglione Jr. Playing in both the Late Night Madness block and the Sound & Music block.

JUST A BROADWAY BABY

A documentary chronicling the life of Mary Ellen Ashley whose career has spanned 80 years, including opening for headliners in Vegas; performing on Broadway, and starring in regional theatre, radio, film and early television. Playing in the Women's Voices block

BROKE DOWN DRONE

Chicago theatre comes to NYC in the film adaptation of an original play which was featured in the 2021 Chain One Act Festival. Written by Willie Round and G. Riley Mills it is based on actual events leading to the opportunity to escape poverty, death and hopelessness.

How To Fest

For more information and to buy tickets, see the FULL FILM GUIDE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189383®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchainfilmfest2022.eventive.org%2Ffilms?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For its 10th anniversary, Chain NYC Film Festival events will be exclusively LIVE, IN-PERSON! Tickets are $13. All attendees must wear masks.

About the Chain NYC Film Festival

Chain NYC Film Festival has screened over 1000 films in the past eight years. Past festival participants such as Lady in Apartment No. 6 have gone on to win Academy Awards. The Chain NYC Film Festival is a multi-disciplinary event that serves the NYC community by bringing quality independent film from around the world. Content accepted is work that comes from a personal experience, a new outlook or idea in the world of film, and has been produced within the past two years. Past guests include Richard LaGravenese (The Fisher King, Behind the Candelabra) and Richard Price (The Color of Money, The Wire). This program was made possible by the New York Department of Cultural Affairs and NYSCA @chainfilmfest

Location: Chain NYC Film Festival is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th floor. Btwn 8th & 9th Ave. By 34th Street Pennstation off of the A, C, E and 1, 2, 3 lines.




