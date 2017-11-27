The Cast of WICKED Performs at Broadway Under the Stars- Watch Live Now!

Broadway is once again teaming up with Manhattan's premier shopping destination, The Shops at Columbus Circle, for Broadway Under the Stars, a five-week series of free public concerts and performances taking place this holiday season.

Get a head start on holiday shopping and catch free Broadway musical performances at The Shops at Columbus Circle every Monday (5pm) through December 11. Can't make it out? We'll be live streaming the Broadway Under the Stars performances every week right here at BroadwayWorld.

The December 11 finale will be held in The Shops at Columbus Circle's dazzling Great Room, under the annual holiday display of 12 massive stars. These stars are the largest specialty crafted exhibit of illuminated color display in the world, which hang from the 100-foot-high ceilings. Performances are free to attend and open to the public, no reservations or tickets are required.

As a bonus for tuning in to our Broadway Under the Stars livestream, BroadwayWorld Facebook followers who visit The Shops at Columbus Circle this holiday season can pick up a special VIP Shopping Pass at Guest Services!

Tune it at 5pm to watch performances from the cast of Wicked!





