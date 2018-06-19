The Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Will Sing Ahrens and Flaherty at Feinstein's/54 Below

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the cast of the 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Once On This Island, as they celebrate the multi-award winning work of lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty!

Featuring a wide range of Ahrens and Flaherty's iconic tunes, this evening will celebrate 35 sensational years of collaboration, brought to life by the extraordinary cast of Broadway's Once On This Island!

Produced by Yael Silver, Directed by Haley Bennett, with Music Direction by Alvin Hough Jr.

Once On This Sings Ahrens & Flaherty plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 18th, 2018 at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm. There is a $35-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Now in their 35th year of collaboration, Tony Award winners Ahrens and Flaherty have created such Broadway and off-Broadway classics as Ragtime, Seussical, Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, A Man of No Importance, and the upcoming Little Dancer, which will have its West Coast premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre this coming season. Members of the American Theatre Hall of Fame, Ahrens and Flaherty have received, theatre, film, and music's highest honors, and they are currently represented on Broadway by both Once On This Island and the long-running hit, Anastasia.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

