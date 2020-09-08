The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Presents AfriBembé Festival
AfriBembé Festival will be presented in a virtual format on September 19.
The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is excited to present its 2nd Annual AfriBembé Festival in a virtual format on September 19th from 1 pm - 8 pm hosted by Julissa Contreras.
AfriBembé is a celebration of the Diaspora's renown creativity, artistry and musicality that will transport our collective spirits and enable us to rejoice in our Black joy, at a time when we need it the most. Join us as we bring you artists that have roots in New York City, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Motherland, Africa.
Let CCCADI take you on a virtual sonic journey with performances that embody the versatility of the African Diaspora. For your viewing pleasure, the Festival will include performances, live Q&A with the artists and host, along with vendor spotlights and the kickoff of our Children's Village for family-oriented activities. We are eager to have you grooving with us!
HOW TO WATCH: CCCADI's new digital programs and resources will be featured on our different social media platforms. Visit www.cccadi.org and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel and follow us on FB and IG for regular updates!
AfriBembé will include performances by:
· IFE
· BOHIO MUSIC
· CONJUNTO IMAGEN
· STRINGS N' SKINS
· SYNEAD
AfriBembé will also feature a special segment entitled, SOULEVATE, where we will use the power of music and movement to celebrate the sweetness of river goddess, Oshun. SOULEVATE will feature performances by:
- PHONY PPL
- OSHUN
- Harambee Dance Company
AfriBembé is made possible with support from the Howard Gilman Foundation and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.
