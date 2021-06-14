The Broadway Production of SIX Celebrates One Year Anniversary of 'Queen of the Week' Social Media Initiative

The Broadway production of SIX is celebrating the One Year Anniversary of "Queen of the Week," a social media initiative highlighting a variety of fan-nominated women who are making a difference in their communities as a "Queen." The initiative, which began in June 2020, is a way to share stories of triumph, strength, and joy during a challenging year. The show's social media pages have celebrated more than 40 women including: frontline and healthcare workers, teachers, family members, members of BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, historic women who were the firsts in their fields, social justice activists, artists, and many more.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss remarked ""SIX's 'Queen of the Week' series has been such an uplifting and positive part of the past year. A real light in the darkness. It's truly been moving to see the Queendom celebrating the amazing people in their lives. And we've loved learning about all the incredible things people do on a daily basis that bring others joy!"

To celebrate the anniversary of Queen of the Week, a website has been created to showcase the previous recipients. To view more information on each Queen and to learn more about this initiative click here: www.SIXonBroadway.com/queenoftheweek.

The social media pages for SIX will continue to highlight a "Queen of the Week." To nominate someone who is making a difference in your community send a direct message to @SIXBroadway on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

SIX will celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) on October 3, 2021. Performances begin on September 17, 2021.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia. SIX is currently on-stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection. To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.