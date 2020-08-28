The Broadway League Releases Updated Statement on Equity and Inclusion
The League stated that they 'will be hiring an EDI Director to oversee all equality, diversity and inclusion policies.'
The Broadway League has released the following statement regarding their commitment to equity and inclusion:
The Broadway League has a longstanding commitment to equality and establishing a truly inclusive theatre community. This commitment has involved ambitious efforts around workforce and audience development, as well as raising awareness within the industry by creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue and programing. However, in the wake of a global reckoning on race, we know we have to do more, including improving our own business practices.
Following this call to action, in June we convened our Board to establish a number of key objectives - all of which were approved unanimously - and a strategy to achieve them. Among these goals were changes to our bylaws which immediately led to the appointment of two additional Black board members. Furthermore, the new bylaws will provide for even greater diversity going forward, and we are firmly committed to appointing additional individuals of color to the Board in 2021. We have also placed a greater emphasis on unconscious bias and anti-racism training, and are commissioning an audit of the entire industry, and will be hiring an EDI Director to oversee all equality, diversity and inclusion policies.
Our industry must be a leader to eradicate systemic racism within society, and that starts with making real change so that Broadway reflects the diversity of the entire artistic community. Achieving this crucial objective will require a collective effort - one that is rooted in a spirt of partnership and collaboration. Together, we can begin the hard work ahead to create a brighter future for our industry and the world around us.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Romantic Comedy THE MAKING OF, Alongside Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton will lead a new romantic comedy The Making Of....
Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first ...
NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!...
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Release Return-to-Work Playbook
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society have announced the wide release of the AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and P...
15 Fun Broadway Gifts to Add to Your Back to School Shopping List
We've compiled some fun Broadway gifts from your favorite shows that will be perfect for the upcoming school year!...
12 Musical Numbers to Get You Ready for Back to School!
It's back to school time! Which school-related musical number is your favorite?...