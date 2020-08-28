The Broadway League Releases Updated Statement on Equity and Inclusion

The League stated that they 'will be hiring an EDI Director to oversee all equality, diversity and inclusion policies.'

The Broadway League has released the following statement regarding their commitment to equity and inclusion:

The Broadway League has a longstanding commitment to equality and establishing a truly inclusive theatre community. This commitment has involved ambitious efforts around workforce and audience development, as well as raising awareness within the industry by creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue and programing. However, in the wake of a global reckoning on race, we know we have to do more, including improving our own business practices.

Following this call to action, in June we convened our Board to establish a number of key objectives - all of which were approved unanimously - and a strategy to achieve them. Among these goals were changes to our bylaws which immediately led to the appointment of two additional Black board members. Furthermore, the new bylaws will provide for even greater diversity going forward, and we are firmly committed to appointing additional individuals of color to the Board in 2021. We have also placed a greater emphasis on unconscious bias and anti-racism training, and are commissioning an audit of the entire industry, and will be hiring an EDI Director to oversee all equality, diversity and inclusion policies.

Our industry must be a leader to eradicate systemic racism within society, and that starts with making real change so that Broadway reflects the diversity of the entire artistic community. Achieving this crucial objective will require a collective effort - one that is rooted in a spirt of partnership and collaboration. Together, we can begin the hard work ahead to create a brighter future for our industry and the world around us.

