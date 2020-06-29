The Broadway League Makes Plans to Investigate Diversity Within the Industry
According to the New York Times, The Broadway League has committed to auditing diversity within the industry as a response to recent calls for action. The League will do so by hiring an outside company to investigate diversity both onstage and behind the scenes.
President Charlotte St. Martin revealed that the League will 'strongly encourage' other organizations to participate. Plans are also in place to make it easier for industry members of color to join the Broadway League board, and to employ a new executive to oversee 'equity, diversity and inclusion efforts'.
St. Martin told NYT: "I think we have done a good job onstage, and we've done a good job with the Tony Awards, but in a lot of our backstage areas we haven't done as good a job, and if people are frustrated, they have the right to be. We have to change, and we will change."
The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. Our 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Each year, League members bring Broadway to more than 30 million people in New York and more than 200 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
