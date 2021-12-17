The Broadway League Announces BwayToday.com​​​​​​​ Tracking Shows Playing Each Day

Broadway is open for business, and we encourage you to see a show today! While most shows are performing as usual, some shows may suspend performances out of an abundance of caution and care for the actors, musicians, crew, and audience members.

In order to help consumers access up-to-the-minute information, The Broadway League has created BwayToday.com to help them find the performance schedule of every Broadway show currently playing, as well as upcoming special holiday performance times. This resource also provides access to each Broadway show's website for more information. All listings will include the most current information on performance times and reflect any cancellations.

"The magic of Broadway is that it is live in every way," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "If an actor or crew member gets sick, we take it very seriously. Our highest priority is the health and safety of everyone working on the show and everyone in the audience."

Broadway's Covid-19 protocols are the gold standard for live entertainment. The industry has made a commitment to the highest standard of vaccination requirement and masking, which is one reason why more than 2.3 million theatergoers have safely attended a Broadway show since the reopening.

Shows are offering refunds or exchanges to audience members for canceled performances. Contact your point of purchase for information.