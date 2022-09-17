Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Argyle Theatre's Helen Krushinski Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, will present An American in Paris September 15 - October 23, 2022.

Sep. 17, 2022  
The Argyle Theatre is presenting An American in Paris! One of its stars, Helen Krushinski, will take you behind the scenes. Stop by our Instagram all day as Helen takes the social media reigns for an exclusive look backstage.

Helen Krushinski (Lise Dassin) She/her. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA and a recent graduate from The University of Michigan with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Favorite credits include: Hair, Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party, and Oklahoma! Endless thanks to the BWA Agency, her dance teachers; Liz and Beth, and her incredibly supportive family. @krushballerina

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, will present An American in Paris September 15 - October 23, 2022. Inspired by the Academy-Award winning 1951 film, the new stage musical features a ravishing score by George and Ira Gershwin and a fresh, sophisticated book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas.

Set in the French capital in the wake of World War II, An American in Paris tells the romantic story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl, and an indomitable European city - each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of international conflict.

