The American Tap Dance Foundation's INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE ZOOM FORUM to Return in April

The American Tap Dance Foundation's INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE ZOOM FORUM will return on Tuesday April 5 at 10am ET and 9pm ET, with participants from Austria, Norway, France, Portugal, Asia and the Middle East joining together to compare notes on funding, perception, and programing. Discussions range from showcasing work, events and classes to sharing thoughts, issues, fears and questions about the field. The ATDF International Tap Dance Zoom Forum is held quarterly, hoping to forge a path of heightened understanding between the world's diverse tap dance scenes.

The first ATDF International Tap Dance Zoom Forum took place in July 2021, during Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival. Due to an overwhelming response, Tony Waag, ATDF Executive Dir. decided to continue hosting the project. "Tap dance has taken me all over the world, and I've made a commitment to exploring the current international tap dance field, bring this global community together, and create more awareness around tap's vibrant international scene," said Mr. Waag.

Two International Tap Dance Zoom Forum sessions have been scheduled for April 5, to accommodate Asia and Australia-area participants. Each Forum "spotlights" two tap dance artists. For registration visit atdf.org/events. (Free.)

NATIONAL TAP DANCE DAY Open Houses

Monday, May 23 - Thursday, May 26 - in celebration of National Tap Dance Day the American Tap Dance Center will open its doors for FREE sample Tap Dance classes for kids, teens & adults, Jam Sessions, Film Presentations & more.

TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL

Monday, July 4 - Sunday, July 10 - in-person Master Classes & Choreography Residencies for adults and youth (ages 12+), Copasetic Boat Ride, Awards Presentation, Tap Future (performances by Tap City faculty, students & guest artists), Rhythm in Motion (premiere performances by ATDF Artists in Residence) and Tap it Out (free public event in Times Square).

ABOUT THE AMERICAN TAP DANCE FOUNDATION

The American Tap Dance Foundation (ATDF) is a non-profit 501c3 organization committed to establishing and legitimizing Tap as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education, and preservation. ATDF is recognized as a local, national, and international leader in the field and continues to further three main objectives: to perpetuate tap dance as a flourishing contemporary art form on a National and International level; to provide a basis for the growth of tap dance by teaching new generations through comprehensive educational programs; and to preserve the artistry of the early generations of tap masters.



On January 2, 2010, the American Tap Dance Foundation opened the doors to its current home, the American Tap Dance Center. Find out more at atdf.org.