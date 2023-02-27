Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Actors Studio to Welcome the Public Inside its Doors for ACTORS STUDIO IN PROCESS

With this new series, the legendary Studio opens its doors to the public for a rare opportunity to observe representative work from its private sessions.

Feb. 27, 2023  
The Actors Studio to Welcome the Public Inside its Doors for ACTORS STUDIO IN PROCESS

The Actors Studio will open its doors to the public to observe "Actors Studio In Process" on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 7PM. With this new series, the legendary Studio opens its doors to the public for a rare opportunity to observe representative work from its private sessions. Seating is free, and extremely limited. Those who would like to attend must visit TheActorsStudio.org/75ProcessMarch to RSVP and receive confirmation of access.

"Actors Studio In Process" offers audiences a glimpse behind the doors of The Actors Studio, observing curated evenings of advanced work, drawn from acting sessions. At these open rehearsals, audiences may observe a scene from a larger production, a variation on a scene, and/or exploration of work designed by the actors-just as is done every week in session at the Studio. A moderator will lead a short Q & A after the work, where the audience can ask questions about what they have seen.

"People often wonder what goes on inside The Actors Studio, and now we offer a rare chance to come and see our members at work," says Beau Gravitte, Artistic Director, The Actors Studio (NYC). "While the work in session will always remain private, the selected scenes presented are representative of the work we do, week-in and week-out at The Actors Studio. These are open rehearsals, where the emphasis will be on process and not on result. The program that is presented on Friday, March 3 will repeat on Saturday night, March 4."

The March 3 and 4 sessions are the next in a continuing series of "Actors Studio In Process" events to come in the 75th Anniversary Season. For more information about The Actors Studio, visit TheActorsStudio.org.

Both a place and a philosophy, The Actors Studio is an association of artists who, drawing from this common wellspring, have made enormous contributions to American art. Founded in 1947 in New York City by Elia Kazan, Cheryl Crawford, and Robert Lewis, the Studio began as a place where theatre artists could gather, privately, to explore new and deeper connections to the work. The founding members, a group of actors, writers, and directors, were committed to redefining the art of acting, to developing a series of techniques an actor could use to search for and express the truth onstage in the moment. The workshop went on to become the most powerful influence on American acting in the 20th century and continues today serving new generations of actors who are committed to the same ideal. Founding Artistic Director, Lee Strasberg, developed a series of techniques and exercises that became known as 'The Method' and changed the art of acting worldwide.

Membership is free. After successfully completing a series of auditions, the actor is invited into membership for life. Membership is bi-coastal, and to support them there are two locations. New York is The Actors Studio's birthplace and administrative headquarters. The only branch, Actors Studio West, is located in West Hollywood, CA. All members benefit from having a home with similar activities on both coasts.

Current leadership of The Actors Studio includes Co-Presidents Ellen Burstyn, Alec Baldwin and Al Pacino; Artistic Directors Beau Gravitte (NYC) and Salome Jens (L.A.); Co-Associate Artistic Directors Estelle Parsons, Michael Aronov and Javier Molina (NYC), and Katherine Cortez (L.A.)

Notable members, past and present, of The Actors Studio have included Bea Arthur, Anne Bancroft, Michael Bennett, Marlon Brando, Roscoe Lee Browne, Montgomery Clift, Common, Bradley Cooper, James Dean, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Ben Gazzara, Lorraine Hansberry, Julie Harris, Dustin Hoffman, Celeste Holm, Kim Hunter, William Inge, Elia Kazan, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Lang, James Lipton, Martin Landau, Cloris Leachman, Melissa Leo, Norman Mailer, Walter Matthau, Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, Jack Nicholson, Clifford Odets, Geraldine Page, Sidney Poitier, Sydney Pollack, Jose Quintero, Jerome Robbins, Mark Rylance, Eva Marie Saint, Kim Stanley, Maureen Stapleton, Rod Steiger, Eli Wallach, Tennessee Williams, Gene Wilder, Shelley Winters and Joanne Woodward, to name a few.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Disneys HERCULES Musical Will Open In Hamburg Next Year Photo
Disney's HERCULES Musical Will Open In Hamburg Next Year
From Zero to Hero to Germany! Disney Theatrical Productions announced this morning Stage Entertainment will present the European premiere of HERCULES in Hamburg, Germany opening Spring 2024.
Photos: Isaac & Brosnahan in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Photos: Isaac & Brosnahan in THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Check out all new production photos here!
Broadway Buying Guide: February 27, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: February 27, 2023
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, February 27, 2023.
Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh & More Win SAG Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo
Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh & More Win SAG Awards - Full List of Winners!
Last night, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Jean Smart, and more took home SAG Awards. Check out the complete list of winners now!

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of SWEENEY TODD, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of SWEENEY TODD, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
February 26, 2023

Previews begin tonight, February 26, for the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.  Sweeney Todd will officially open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Meet the cast of Sweeney Todd here!
VIDEO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Teases Score in Honor of the Snow DayVIDEO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Teases Score in Honor of the Snow Day
February 25, 2023

New York, New York has released a new clip from the score on their Twitter account in honor of Saturday's snow day in NYC. New York, New York features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, and features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights). Watch the video here!
Andy Karl to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center This WeekendAndy Karl to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center This Weekend
February 25, 2023

The critically acclaimed and much-beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will welcome back Andy Karl to the company playing Rapunzel’s Prince for the production’s opening weekend in D.C. Additionally, Jason Forbach, presently playing Rapunzel’s Prince, steps into the role of The Baker while Sebastian Arcelus recovers from an injury sustained earlier in the week.
Video: Celebrate 50 Years of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSICVideo: Celebrate 50 Years of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
February 25, 2023

A Little Night Music opened on Broadway on February 25, 1973. Watch videos of the original and revival casts!
Video: Watch Broadway Greats Sing OLIVER!'s 'As Long As He Needs Me'Video: Watch Broadway Greats Sing OLIVER!'s 'As Long As He Needs Me'
February 25, 2023

Lionel Bart's Oliver! has been a household name since its premiere in 1960 but has not been seen on a New York City stage for nearly 40 years. While we await its return, study up on some of the greatest performances of the show's most iconic anthem, Nancy's 'As Long As He Needs Me.'
share