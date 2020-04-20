The Actors Fund Announces TOOTH FAIRIES IN QUARANTINE for This Week's VIRAL VIGNETTES

The Actors Fund has announced Tooth Fairies in Quarantine as this week's vignette for, "Viral Vignettes," featuring original work with popular character actors from classic TV shows and films. Tooth Fairies in Quarantine stars Barry Bostwick and Yvonne Jung and is written by Kurt Fried. It is directed by David Levin. The vignette will air on Wednesday, April 22 at 12pm PDT/3pm EDT on YouTube Channel: Pop Goes the Culture TV.

Watch below!

In Tooth Fairies In Quarantine, when Candace's six-year old panics that the tooth-fairy won't be able to collect his tooth during quarantine, can Grandpa Jack save the day?

"Viral Vignettes" will showcase 5-10 minute vignettes every week. Donations can be made at actorsfund.org/vignettes.

Produced by BrainStorm Inc., the innovative, genre-busting series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19. New episodes will premiere every week, at least until film, TV and theater productions are back up and running.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.





