The Actors Fund Announces TOOTH FAIRIES IN QUARANTINE for This Week's VIRAL VIGNETTES
The Actors Fund has announced Tooth Fairies in Quarantine as this week's vignette for, "Viral Vignettes," featuring original work with popular character actors from classic TV shows and films. Tooth Fairies in Quarantine stars Barry Bostwick and Yvonne Jung and is written by Kurt Fried. It is directed by David Levin. The vignette will air on Wednesday, April 22 at 12pm PDT/3pm EDT on YouTube Channel: Pop Goes the Culture TV.
Watch below!
In Tooth Fairies In Quarantine, when Candace's six-year old panics that the tooth-fairy won't be able to collect his tooth during quarantine, can Grandpa Jack save the day?
"Viral Vignettes" will showcase 5-10 minute vignettes every week. Donations can be made at actorsfund.org/vignettes.
Produced by BrainStorm Inc., the innovative, genre-busting series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19. New episodes will premiere every week, at least until film, TV and theater productions are back up and running.
All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Music of the Night'
Ramin Karimloo has shared a video of himself singing 'Music of the Night' accompanied by Joe Kwon, the cellist in The Avett Brothers, and more!... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)