The 92nd Street Y To Present CURTIS NEW MUSIC ENSEMBLE: WE THE ARTISTS

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Curtis New Music Ensemble: We the Artists on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center, 1395 Lexington Avenue. Tickets start at $45 for in-person attendance and $25 for livestream access and are available now.

The Curtis New Music Ensemble, known for exploring 20th- and 21st-century repertoire through bold, contemporary artistry, will make its 92NY debut with We the Artists, a program highlighting five composers whose works celebrate cultural identity, history, and resilience. The evening will open with Carlos Simon’s Giants, a tribute to Black American icons such as Maya Angelou and Herbie Hancock, followed by two selections from Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, her Copland-inspired homage “to women who take risks and are adventurous.” Sofia Gubaidulina’s Letter to the Poetess Rimma Dalos offers a haunting, mystical sound world, while Clarice Assad’s Canções da America incorporates influences from Argentine tango, Brazilian choro, and Andean chant. Valerie Coleman’s Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes honors the legacy of Native Americans and formerly enslaved Africans who endured the Trail of Tears.

The ensemble features violinists Jacques Forestier and Jake Shim; violist Sumin Kim; cellists Carson Ling-Efird and Joan Herget; flutists Eunah Kim and Xiaoxi Annie Li; oboist Ben Price; clarinetists Alexander Erlich-Herzog, Hwaseop Jeong, Hyein Oh, James Lee, and Tzu-Yi Yu; bassoonist Diego Peña; horn player Nick Ivy; vocalist Jeysla Rosario Santos; and pianist Charm Hee Han.

About Curtis New Music Ensemble

The Curtis New Music Ensemble performs compelling repertoire from the 20th and 21st centuries through collaborations and productions that reflect the evolving landscape of contemporary classical music. The ensemble embraces bold artistic experimentation and is distinguished by the exceptionally high level of musicianship of its members.

About the Curtis Institute of Music

Founded in 1924, the Curtis Institute of Music educates and trains exceptionally gifted young musicians to engage both local and global communities through the highest level of artistry. With admissions based solely on artistic promise, every student receives full-tuition support, ensuring access regardless of financial need. Curtis’s “learn by doing” philosophy allows students to hone their craft through more than 200 orchestra, opera, chamber, and solo performance opportunities each year, as well as community engagement initiatives that expand access to the arts.

About Curtis On Tour

Curtis on Tour, the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music, brings the school’s distinctive energy to audiences worldwide. Performances feature ensembles of current students, faculty, and alumni who share the stage while engaging with local communities through education and outreach programs. Over the past 15 years, Curtis on Tour has presented more than 450 concerts in over 120 cities, from New York to Berlin and Hong Kong to Santiago.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, offering concerts, talks, classes, and cultural programming rooted in a commitment to creative and intellectual exchange. Founded on Jewish values and dedicated to inclusivity, 92NY continues to transform how people share ideas and connect through education and the arts. For more information, visit 92NY.org.