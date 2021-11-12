The 92nd Street Y Presents Berta Rojas, Guitar, Plays Presti, Anido, and More

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Berta Rojas, guitar, playing Presti, Anido, and more on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/berta-rojas-guitar.

Berta Rojas follows her dazzling 2019 performance on our stage with a new program created as an homage to an earlier generation of pioneering female guitarists. French guitarist and composer Ida Presti and Argentine guitarist and composer María Luisa Anido were two world-renowned 20th century masters of their instrument. Rojas performs works either composed by them or associated with them by some of the greatest composers for guitar, including Federico Torroba and Gilbert Biberian, as well the New York premiere of an homage to Anido by Sérgio Assad. Rojas brings her virtuosic, elegant and captivating artistry to this unique and engaging program celebrating her passion for the lineage and art of the classical guitar.

The program includes:

Presti, Ségovia

Duarte, Idylle pour Ida, Op. 93

Gilbert Biberian, Prelude No. 1 "Tombeau"

Presti, Danse Rythmique

Torroba, Sonatina

Anido, Preludio Lejania

Anido, Aire de Vidalita

Anido, Triste No. 1

Anido, El Misachico

Sérgio Assad, Anido's Portrait (NY Premiere)

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.