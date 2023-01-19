The 7th Annual New Ohio Theatre's NYC INDIE THEATRE FILM FESTIVAL Announces In-Person Screening Schedule
New New Ohio Theatre's NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival (NYCITFF), now in its 7th year, has announced the in-person screening schedule for their 2023 film festival. This year's festival will be a hybrid of in-person and online film screenings and will present work from independent theatre artists that are defying labels and branching out into digital media and film.
NYCITFF runs in person at New Ohio Theatre from February 16 -19, followed by an encore online presentation from February 20 - 26. Feature-length films, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and panels with industry professionals will be presented.
Six new feature films will be showcased including THE GODDAMN TOONEY LUNES, LEON'S FANTASY CUT, MENDACITY, MIDDAY BLACK MIDNIGHT BLUE, A POEM AND A MISTAKE, and UNPACKING. In addition, 35 short films (two thirds directed by women and non-binary creators) will be presented across four programs. All films will be available both in person and online.
In addition to film offerings, NYCITFF will also present two interactive workshops, including one that focuses on virtual reality, led by improviser and XR (expanded reality) artist Kevin Laibson. The workshop will focus on technologies, platforms, and distribution models in XR. Actor and creator Jocelyn Kuritsky, along with her collaborators, will also lead an interactive workshop with their company, Staging Film. The workshop explores new ways to tell theater stories with film, particularly within the New York, avant-garde scene. The company has worked with many theatre luminaries including Tony nominees Leigh Silverman and Heidi Rodewald.
All-access passes are $50, which provide access to both in-person and online programming, and both in-person only and online-only passes are $35 each. Individual screening tickets are $14. Tickets to workshops are $20. Passes and individual tickets are now on sale at https://nycitff2023.eventive.org.
The NYCITFF is a production of New Ohio Theatre, an award-winning non-profit theatre company in Manhattan's West Village. All in-person screenings take place at the New Ohio (154 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014).
IN PERSON FESTIVAL LINEUP 2023
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 - OPENING NIGHT
FESTIVAL OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION at 6pm
MIDDAY BLACK MIDNIGHT BLUE at 8pm (feature film) - New York Premiere
Writers/Directors: Samantha Soule, Daniel Talbott
Featuring Will Pullen, Samantha Soule, Chris Stack, Merritt Wever (Primetime Emmy Award winner Nurse Jackie & Godless)
Isolated in an empty house on the Pacific Northwest coast, Ian remains mired in grief and shame over the loss of Liv, a woman he loved dearly, who died some years prior. Ian's reality becomes increasingly haunted by visions and fantasies, and the only person who identifies the extent of his spiral is Liv's surviving sister, Beth. With the memory of Liv clamoring to be released, and his daily existence turning ever darker, Ian will have to find a way to let her go, even if it kills him.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
WORKSHOP: INFINITE SPACE - MAKING THEATER IN VIRTUAL REALITY at 2pm
Virtual and augmented reality (AR) are creating new opportunities for artists and creatives every day. In a VR project, it's not a camera in the middle of a scene; it's an audience member. Which makes mixed reality (XR) entertainment much more like theater than film. In this workshop, theatermaker and XR artist Kevin Laibson (kevinasarobot) will walk you through the technologies, platforms, and distribution models in XR. They'll share best practices for making theater with nearly unlimited potential audience reach and production capabilities. After all, a virtual space is just like a black box theater, but without the limitations of physics.
MENDACITY at 4pm (feature film)
Director: Reid Farrington | Writer: Sara Farrington
Featuring Kevin R. Free, Rafael Jordan, Jennifer McClinton, Laura K. Nicoll, Adam Patterson
MENDACITY is a darkly comic imagining of the three months between Nov 3rd, 2020 and Jan 20th, 2021 told through a transformed version of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and with the added element of new media & video projection.
SHORT FILM PROGRAM: NONTRADITIONAL STORYTELLING at 6pm
Short films from music to dance to spoken word, dive into these unique films.
ART IN SESSION 6
Directors: Soomi Kim, Gein Wong
THE DANCE AFTER THE LAST DANCE
Director/Writer: Candice Holdorf
THE GIRL WHO GOT FROZEN - New York Premiere
Director: Joseph Gallo | Writer: Rossella Lopez
I DIGRESS: THE INTIMATE INSIGHTS OF A CHILDHOOD WEIRDO - New York Premiere
Director: April Sweeney | Writer: Sauda Aziza Jackson
IN BETWEEN - US Premiere
Director/Writer: Anabella Lenzu
K2 TOG
Director: Ari Veach | Writers: Siena D'Addario, Cooper Gordon
LIBERTY SPEAKS - World Premiere
Director: Lucia Bellini | Writer: Gabrielle Fox
MY BODY IS MY TEMPLE - World Premiere
Director: Elizabeth Piccoli | Writers: Julian Blackmore, Daniel F. Levin
PAPER PLAIN - New York Premiere
Directors/Writers: William Myers, Rana San
RETRIBUTION'S CHILD
Director/Writer: Cary Patrick Martin
LEON'S FANTASY CUT at 8pm (feature film)
Writers/Directors: Josh Caras, Jonathan Valde
Featuring Josh Caras, Paul Cooper, Ella Rae Peck, Jonathan Valde
Two first generation Ukrainian-American brothers George and Iggy know they are destined for great things. George is a wannabe business scion festering in a cell phone store. Iggy is a small-time pot dealer and an aspiring Rap mogul. They are stuck together in a suffocating studio apartment in South Brooklyn and are constantly at each other's throats. They know that their situation has to be temporary-- after all this is America. But both of them learn that their dreams are elusive and that unrealized ones can make a person lose their mind.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
SHORT FILM PROGRAM: DATING DRAMA at 12pm
Relationships aren't always perfect, but they are always interesting.
EXCAPE - World Premiere
Director: Molly Rose Heller | Writer: Taylor Steele
FULL DISCLOSURE
Director/Writer: Mia Rovegno
INTIMACY WORKSHOP
Director/Writer: Eddie Prunoske
JULES & DEE - New York Premiere
Director/Writer: Juliet Perrell
MADE IN HEAVEN
Director/Writer: Yiqing Zhao
ME, MYSELF, VS. I - World Premiere
Director/Writer: Uzunma Udeh
RED
Director: Katia Koziara | Writer: Phoebe Dunn
YOU CAN KISS ME
Director/Writer: Jan Jalenak
PANEL/WORKSHOP: STAGING FILM - TRICKS OF THE TRADE, MERGING STAGE AND FILM at 2pm
Staging Film - an experimental initiative that explores invigorating, new ways to tell theater stories with film - will conduct an interactive panel discussion and workshop, offering unique insight about producing this cross-medium work, particularly within the New York, avant-garde scene. For the workshop, there will be a special focus on 'liveness.' Staging Film (The Bad Infinity, NYCITFF 2021) will also present screenings of some of their short films, showcasing a range of experimental aesthetic ventures. The initiative has collaborated with some of the most impactful theater artists of the last several decades, including Obie winners Caridad Svich and Mac Wellman, Tony nominees Leigh Silverman and Heidi Rodewald, Lilly Award winner Chisa Hutchinson, among many more.
HAPPY HOUR 4pm to 6pm
Take some time to unwind and relax between all the screenings at the 2023 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival, and join festival filmmakers for happy hour. Available to passholders!
SHORT FILM PROGRAM: EVERYTHING CHANGES at 6pm
Nothing stays the same - and everyone is affected.
THE BIG PIVOT
Director/Writer: Chris Harcum
GREAT LISTENER
Director: Tristan Nash | Writer: Rachel Lin
METALERO - World Premiere
Director: Daniella Caggiano | Writer: Karsten Otto
NONE OF THE ABOVE
Director: Ana Moioli | Writers: Deniz Bulat, Luísa Galatti, Ana Moioli, Maria Luiza Müller, Giorgia Valenti
THIS IS HARRIET
Director: Robin Weigert | Writer: Nastaran Ahmadi
WAITING PERIOD - New York Premiere
Director: Taylor Lee Nagel | Writers: Julia Greer, Julia Weinberg
WENDY
Director: Maren Lavelle | Writer: Matt Steiner
WOMEN AND ELEPHANTS
Director: Barbara Stepansky | Writer: Marlowe Holden
UNPACKING at 8pm (feature film) - New York Premiere
Directors: Alexandra Clayton, Michal Sinnott | Writers: Alexandra Clayton, Joseph Schollaert, Michal Sinnott
Featuring Dania Arancha, Sam Bianchini, Katie Braden, Alexandra Clayton, Gandhi Fernando, Jessica Rotondi, Michal Sinnott, Stephanie Ann Whited, Natalie Mitchell
Six women, sold on the promise of radical transformation, travel to Bali into the hands of an Instagram guru and her Indonesian assistant--and get slapped with reality: change is messy AF (!).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19
A POEM AND A MISTAKE at 12pm (feature film) - North American Premiere
Director: Tamilla Woodard | Writer: Cheri Magid
Featuring Sarah Baskin
A POEM AND A MISTAKE follows the story of Myrrha, a grad student in the classics, who is grappling with how to handle the 50 sexual assaults in Ovid's Metamorphoses. When one of her professors refers to the poem as, 'being about love'. Myrrha becomes so distraught that she inadvertently pushes him, and suddenly, like the characters in Metamorphoses itself, the professor is transformed into a young woman who looks exactly like Myrrha.
SHORT FILM PROGRAM: FRIENDSHIP BONDS at 2pm
There are all kinds of friendships - watch our characters' relationships be tested in extreme circumstances.
ANDY & KALIOPE
Directors: Crystal Arnette, Catriona Rubenis-Stevens | Writer: Rachel Handler
THE BOTTOM
Directors: James Kautz, Morgan Ruaidhrí O'Sullivan | Writer: James Kautz
EYEBALLS - World Premiere
Director: Robert Thaxton-Stevenson | Writer: Molly Powers Gallagher
LINDSAY LINDSEY LYNDSEY
Director: Claire Mathiot | Writer: Billy McEntee
THE ONE THEY WANTED
Director: Catriona Rubenis-Stevens | Writer: Byran Harlow
SCENE STUDY - New York Premiere
Director/Writer: Trace Pope
SAKRE FIS (SACRIFICE)
Director: Bandar Albuliwi | Writer: Nily Refal
TWO WOMEN ON A BRIDGE - New York Premiere
Director/Writer: Tom Bean
WE (DON'T) KNOW HOW TO LIVE - US Premiere
Director: Perrie Voss | Writers: Jayne McLendon, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Perrie Voss, Hilary Wirachowsky
THE GODDAMN TOONEY LUNES at 4pm (feature film)
Director: Carsen Joenk | Writer: Molly Bicks
Featuring Breezy Diabo, Violet Falkowski, Jordin Palmer, Bonnie Jean Tyer
A group of geeky teens in backwoods New Hampshire start a punk band as a way to make sense of their high school angst, raging hormones, and raucous personalities. When they accidentally attract a cult following and become local town legends, they struggle to balance their wayward persona with the looming pressures of adulthood.
Led by Co-Producers/Co-Programmers Allyson Morgan and Marc Weitz, The NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival presents work from New York City independent theatre artists and artists across the country that are defying labels and branching out into digital media and film. For our 7th year, we're taking the festival both in person and online, continuing to include indie theatre artists from across the United States! We're excited to take advantage of the internet's wide reach to meet a new, national community of fellow theatre artists, and showcase new perspectives and voices from across the country. North & South. Coast to coast. NYCITFF is both local and national.
New Ohio Theatre is a two-time OBIE Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons, Artistic Director, and Jaclyn Biskup, Creative Producer. The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold new work from downtown's diverse independent theatre community. They believe the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies who operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding the boundaries of what theatre is, how it's made, and who makes it. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish, and profound theatrical endeavors. For info visit www.newohiotheatre.org