The 2025 Tony Awards achieved an impressive 4.85 million viewers, marking the largest Tony Awards audience since 2019.

According to TheWrap, CBS ratings were up 38% from the 2024 telecast, based on Nielsen fast national data and estimated out-of-home viewership. It also marked the largest streaming audience ever for Paramount+, with a 208% increase from last year. On the social media front, The Tony Awards hit 5.2 billion potential impressions, a three-year high and a 55% increase from 2024.

Last year, the Tony Awards broadcast scored 3.53 million viewers, which was down from 2023's 4.12 million. The 2024, 2023, and 2022 ceremonies all decreased ratings since the James Corden-hosted 2019 broadcast, which pulled in 5.5 million viewers.

This will continue to be updated as more numbers are released.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.

Winners included Maybe Happy Ending, Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club, Purpose, Kara Young, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The ceremony featured performances from the original cast of Hamilton, plus nominated shows: Buena Vista Social Club, Dead Outlaw, Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Gypsy, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Sunset Blvd., along with a special appearance by the 2019 Tony Honor Recipient Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Presenters during the Cynthia Erivo-hosted broadcast included Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles, and Sarah Paulson. Additionally, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell was the show announcer.

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.