The 77th Primetime Emmy Award Winners- Updating Live

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network.
Nate Bargatze will host the ceremony live from Los Angeles, airing coast-to-coast at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM. Several Broadway alums have been nominated, such as Michael Urie, Jake Gyllenhaal, Martin Short, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Uzo Aduba, Cristin Milioti, and Deirdre O'Connell. Check out the full list of nominees here.
Presenters for the evening will include Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Sarah Paulson, Phylicia Rashad, Jesse Williams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more. Follow along for live updates on the winners!
Note: Winners marked as **WINNER**
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
Seth Rogen, "The Studio"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Zach Cherry, "Severance"
Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
James Marsden, "Paradise"
Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
Tramell Tillman, "Severance"
John Turturro, "Severance"
Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
Britt Lower, "Severance"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
The Bear, "Napkins" - Ayo Edebiri
Hacks, "A Slippery Slope" - Lucia Aniello
Mid-Century Modern, "Here's to You, Mrs. Schneiderman" – James Burrows
The Rehearsal, "Pilot's Code" – Nathan Fielder
The Studio, "The Oner" – Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg
Adolescence, Philip Barantini
Dying for Sex, "It's Not That Serious" – Shannon Murphy
The Penguin, "Cent'Anni" – Helen Shaver
The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing" – Jennifer Getzinger
Sirens, "Exile" – Nicole Kassell
Zero Day, Lesli Linka Glatter
Andor, "Who Are You?" – Janus Metz
The Pitt, "6:00 P.M." – Amanda Marsalis
The Pitt, "7:00 A.M." – John Wells
Severance, "Chikhai Bardo" – Jessica Lee Gagné
Severance, "Cold Harbor" – Ben Stiller
Slow Horses, "Hello Goodbye" – Adam Randall
The White Lotus, "Amor Fati" – Mike White
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"Saturday Night Live"
Andor, "Welcome to the Rebellion" – Dan Gilroy
The Pitt, "2:00 P.M." – Joe Sachs
The Pitt, "7:00 A.M." – R. Scott Gemmill
Severance, "Cold Harbor" – Dan Erickson
Slow Horses, "Hello Goodbye" – Will Smith
The White Lotus, "Full-Moon Party" – Mike White
Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"
Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"
Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
Adolescence, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
Black Mirror, "Common People" – Story by : Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali
Teleplay by : Charlie Brooker
Dying for Sex, "Good Value Diet Soda" – Story by : Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether Teleplay by : Kim Rosenstock
The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing" – Lauren LeFranc
Say Nothing, "The People In The Dirt" – Joshua Zetumer
Abbott Elementary, "Back to School" – Quinta Brunson
Hacks, "A Slippery Slope" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
The Rehearsal, "Pilot's Code" – Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola
Somebody Somewhere, "AGG" – Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett
The Studio, "The Promotion" – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez
What We Do in the Shadows, "The Finale" – Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"
Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"
Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"
Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex as Nikki Boyer"
Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"
Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"
Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"
Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"
Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"
Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"
Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
"Adolescence"
"Black Mirror"
"Dying for Sex"
"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
"The Penguin"
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
"Nobody Wants This"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Shrinking"
"The Studio"
"What We Do in the Shadows"
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Adam Scott, "Severance"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
"Andor"
"The Diplomat"
"The Last of Us"
"Paradise"
"The Pitt"
"Severance"
"Slow Horses"
"The White Lotus"
