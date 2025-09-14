The 77th Primetime Emmy Award Winners- Updating Live

Audio brought to you by:

Tonight, CBS will air The 77th Annual Emmy Awards, the annual ceremony that recognizes the best in television. The broadcast will also be available to stream live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

Nate Bargatze will host the ceremony live from Los Angeles, airing coast-to-coast at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM. Several Broadway alums have been nominated, such as Michael Urie, Jake Gyllenhaal, Martin Short, Colman Domingo, Jean Smart, Uzo Aduba, Cristin Milioti, and Deirdre O'Connell. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Presenters for the evening will include Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Sarah Paulson, Phylicia Rashad, Jesse Williams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more. Follow along for live updates on the winners!

The 77th Primetime Emmy Award Winners

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear, "Napkins" - Ayo Edebiri

Hacks, "A Slippery Slope" - Lucia Aniello

Mid-Century Modern, "Here's to You, Mrs. Schneiderman" – James Burrows

The Rehearsal, "Pilot's Code" – Nathan Fielder

The Studio, "The Oner" – Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, Philip Barantini

Dying for Sex, "It's Not That Serious" – Shannon Murphy

The Penguin, "Cent'Anni" – Helen Shaver

The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing" – Jennifer Getzinger

Sirens, "Exile" – Nicole Kassell

Zero Day, Lesli Linka Glatter

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor, "Who Are You?" – Janus Metz

The Pitt, "6:00 P.M." – Amanda Marsalis

The Pitt, "7:00 A.M." – John Wells

Severance, "Chikhai Bardo" – Jessica Lee Gagné

Severance, "Cold Harbor" – Ben Stiller

Slow Horses, "Hello Goodbye" – Adam Randall

The White Lotus, "Amor Fati" – Mike White

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor, "Welcome to the Rebellion" – Dan Gilroy

The Pitt, "2:00 P.M." – Joe Sachs

The Pitt, "7:00 A.M." – R. Scott Gemmill

Severance, "Cold Harbor" – Dan Erickson

Slow Horses, "Hello Goodbye" – Will Smith

The White Lotus, "Full-Moon Party" – Mike White

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham

Black Mirror, "Common People" – Story by : Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali

Teleplay by : Charlie Brooker

Dying for Sex, "Good Value Diet Soda" – Story by : Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether Teleplay by : Kim Rosenstock

The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing" – Lauren LeFranc

Say Nothing, "The People In The Dirt" – Joshua Zetumer

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, "Back to School" – Quinta Brunson

Hacks, "A Slippery Slope" – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

The Rehearsal, "Pilot's Code" – Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola

Somebody Somewhere, "AGG" – Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett

The Studio, "The Promotion" – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez

What We Do in the Shadows, "The Finale" – Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex as Nikki Boyer"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Limited Series

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Drama Series

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"