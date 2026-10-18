Gaten Matarazzo and Alexa Lopez Reflect On Their Experience with RENT

In an interview with CBS Mornings’ Ramy Inocencio, Gaten Matarazzo and Alexa Lopez discussed their experiences in the West End production of Rent and performing in a musical that debuted on Broadway before they were born. Check out the video for the full interview.

Asked about his introduction to Rent, Matarazzo recalled first discovering its music through the cast recording. “The soundtrack [music] was the first memory I had cause that's what's accessible,” he said. “I think it closed on Broadway in 2008, I think, around that time. And so I would have been in kindergarten.”

The pair also reflected on singing “Seasons of Love” together for the first time in rehearsals. Lopez recalled thinking, “Wow, I'm in this room singing this iconic song with this incredible group of people for Rent on the West End.” Matarazzo added, “It's an absolute honor.”

Reflecting on the song’s message about how we measure our lives, Matarazzo pointed to his relationships and creative experiences. “I think for me, it's days spent with the people who I love and probably a little bit in measuring it through the shows I get to work on,” he said. He added that the song’s beauty lies in its emphasis on fulfillment and “the intensity passion of a life,” explaining, “That makes more of a difference than how long one is here.”

Celebrating 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway, Matarazzo is joined in the video by Travis Ross as Roger, Alexa Lopez as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Olivier Award nominee Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny.

The cast is completed by Baylie Carson, Laura Delany, Ryesha Higgs, Montoya Holloway-Johnson, Rhys Hopkins, Shem Omari James, Hannah Macpherson, TJ Matara-Holloway, Ryan Nixon, Leah Vassell, James Wilkinson-Jones and KEVIN YATES.

Set in New York's East Village, Rent follows a group of young artists, musicians and friends, navigating love, ambition and creativity while trying to build lives on their own terms. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this iconic musical captures the joy, uncertainty and resilience of a generation determined to make every moment count. Featuring an unforgettable score and a story that continues to resonate, Rent is a powerful celebration of community, connection and a call to live every minute as if it were your last. No day but today.

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