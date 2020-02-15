JAGGED LITTLE PILL Matinee Evacuated and Cancelled After Alleged Use of Pepper Spray

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Today's matinee of Jagged Little Pill was evacuated mid-show after an audience member allegedly used pepper spray.

The theater was evacuated and the incident was investigated by both The New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department, who were both called to the scene.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made to cancel the performance. No injuries were reported, and the cause for the use of pepper spray has not been confirmed.

BroadwayWorld will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Members of the audience took to Twitter to share the goings-on, including the below:

The #jaggedlittlepill matinee has been evacuated-apparently pepper spray was set off in the theater.



Have just been told the show will finish, waiting for all clear from first responders. https://t.co/blTLNXpHmn - Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) February 15, 2020





