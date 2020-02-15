Advertisement
JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Matinee Evacuated and Cancelled After Alleged Use of Pepper Spray

Article Pixel Feb. 15, 2020  

Today's matinee of Jagged Little Pill was evacuated mid-show after an audience member allegedly used pepper spray.

The theater was evacuated and the incident was investigated by both The New York Police Department and the New York City Fire Department, who were both called to the scene.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made to cancel the performance. No injuries were reported, and the cause for the use of pepper spray has not been confirmed.

BroadwayWorld will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Members of the audience took to Twitter to share the goings-on, including the below:

One audience member captured the chaos as the audience evacuated the theatre:

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is a new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written for the show.

Drama Desk Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Derek Klena (Anastasia), and newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, star as The Healy Family (Mary Jane, Steve, Nick, and Frankie, respectively), alongside Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix, and Logan Hart as Andrew, all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere engagement. Completing the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Buy Tickets at TodayTix



Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild



  • Wake Up With BWW 2/14: Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte Join WICKED, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/13: SIX Begins Previews, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/12: Sabrina Carpenter Joins MEAN GIRLS, SIX Announces Rush and Lottery, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/11: Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale in A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf Will Lead DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival, and More!
  • Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf Will Lead a DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival in 2021
    • Advertisement