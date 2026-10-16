Video: LIKE FATHER at Alliance Theatre





A new trailer from Alliance Theatre offers a first look at LIKE FATHER, the coming-of-age musical now playing at the Atlanta venue. The clip previews a story built around a family forced to reckon with a hidden past after it becomes public fodder for a true-crime audience.

LIKE FATHER follows seventeen-year-old Chris, who moves in with her estranged mother, Michelle, and stepfather, Ben, after her father's arrest. The family's history becomes the subject of a popular true-crime podcast, pushing them to confront the truth behind their fractured relationships or risk being undone by what the podcast reveals. The musical was created by Jacob Ryan Smith, with book, music, and lyrics by Smith and Caroline Pernick, and choreography by Dell Howlett.

The production marks a world premiere for Alliance Theatre, directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. Ahead of the premiere, the theatre had documented the show's creation through a behind-the-scenes video series and featured interviews with members of the creative team discussing the musical's development.

More on the production's creative team can be found in BroadwayWorld's interview with Jacob Ryan Smith, Caroline Pernick, and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden ahead of the show's world premiere.

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