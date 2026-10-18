Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: October 18, 2026

This week's grid has 15 answers: six people, five shows and three theatre terms, all pulled from the stories you have been reading. A beloved score marked a milestone anniversary with a reunion of familiar faces, a play celebrated a new house record, and a casting decision at a high school production sparked a debate that made national news. Solve it now at broadwayworld.com/crossword.

There is also a screen actor talking about the pull of a famously contradictory stage role, a prestige drama's return teased in a new trailer, and word of two performers joining forces on a musical still taking shape. If you have been following along, the clues will feel like familiar territory.

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Play the October 18 Crossword

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