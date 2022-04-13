Texas Gay Men's Chorus To Honor Victims Of Tulsa Race Massacre At Carnegie Hall

Following the two-year anniversary of the protests of the murder of George Floyd, Turtle Creek Chorale will play Carnegie Hall Saturday, July 9 at 8:00 PM with the world premiere of the choral theater piece, "Dreamland: Tulsa, 1921" by librettist Sandra Seaton and composer Marques Garrett. Utilizing a massive chorus, orchestra, and actors, "Dreamland: Tulsa, 1921" tells the true story of the victims who lost everything in the all-Black Greenwood neighborhood of the Tulsa Race Massacre and acknowledges the efforts still needed to achieve a brighter future for people of color in our communities.

The second act of the evening will feature uplifting choral anthems by black composers, including another world premiere of the provocative "Where Are the Bodies?" by Dallas-based composer Reginal White, along with many pieces dealing with the subjects of racial equity and social justice. Ranging from powerful and dynamic to challenging and provocative, the program will surely educate us on the continuing experiences of our Black siblings and also explore the prospect of moving forward, of reconciliation, and of hope. The evening will also welcome members of the Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus as guests of the Chorale.

Tickets are on sale now at CarnegieHall.org