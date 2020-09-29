Terron Brooks to Support Rock the Vote with Music Video Special THE SOUL OF BROADWAY

Tune in on October 13 at 9pm ET for The Soul of Broadway with Terron Brooks!

We're partnering with 4 Times Entertainment, Inc. (creators of nationally recognized Pop Vocal Group The Company Men) to stream Terron Brooks and "The Soul of Broadway" Music Video Special benefiting RockTheVote.org on October 13 at 9pm ET!

Rock The Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of youth through registration, education, mobilization, and protecting their right to vote. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use pop culture, sports, music, art, and technology to engage young people in politics and build our collective power.

This special streaming experience, produced and directed by Brian Purcell and Leah Seminario will bring Broadway to audiences in their homes with a fresh perspective as Brooks reinterprets your favorite classic and contemporary Broadway songs. A two-time NAACP Award and Ovation Award nominee Brooks is best known for portraying Eddie Kendricks in NBC's Emmy Award-winning miniseries The Temptations, has starred on Broadway in The Lion King as Simba and Hairspray as Seaweed. The event will stream on October 13th, 2020 at 6pm PST / 9pm EST on our Facebook and YouTube page as well as on our website.

This night of reimagined songs will take audiences through a journey of love, loss, and the hope of a new tomorrow. The Soul of Broadway pulls back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to live out impossible dreams.

Brooks states, "I conceived The Soul of Broadway to take the stories of the songs outside of the Broadway musical and make them relevant to everybody, no matter where they are in life. I thought if I had a blank canvas to create I could come up with something unique and special, putting my SOUL into it. The messages and themes take a universal human form beyond genre."

The Soul of Broadway boasts an array of newly arranged Broadway favorites such as a 90's R&B take on "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd, "Something's Coming" from West Side Story, sonically inspired by a mix of Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars and a stripped-down anthemic rendition of "Tomorrow" from Annie, to name a few. Mark Vogel, a BMI award-winning TV and film composer who has worked with John Stamos, The Beach Boys, Natalie Cole, Queen Latifah, Joan Rivers and Megan Hilty, is the Musical Director for The Soul of Broadway.

"In 2018, I started collaborating with Mark Vogel and we recorded 'The Impossible Dream' with just the piano and the magic happened. We were off and running to create a "Terron Brooks" album in sound and style that felt original although we were covering Broadway songs. I wanted this recording to be rebellious and turn songs on their head," Brooks states. Sylvia MacCalla joined Brooks and Vogel comprising the arranging, producing team that saw the vision through to completion. Brooks released The Soul of Broadway's full-length album on November 8, 2019. The 10-track offering is available digitally on all major media outlets.

For more information: https://www.thesoulofbroadway.com

