Telly Leung Will Star in Stage Adaptation of Oscar-Nominated Film THE WEDDING BANQUET

Broadway's Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance) will star in a stage adaptation of the Oscar-nominated film The Wedding Banquet in Taipei.

The production, directed by The Heart of Rock and Roll's Gordon Greenberg will, run May 24th through June 2nd, 2024.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal) and Matt Eddy, book by Welly Yang, music by Woody Pak, choreography by Eamon Foley, and vocal arrangements by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The musical was originally scheduled to debut at the Grand Theater of the Taipei Performing Arts Center from May 24 to June 2, 2013, but was postponed at the time due to the health of actor Chen Xiyu.

The 2024 version of The Wedding Banquet reunites the original creative team to create a new production from a contemporary perspective and has nearly 30 new original songs.

The musical previously had a run at Seattle's Village Theatre directed by John Tillinger and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.