Teatro Círculo to Continue BIPOC Affordable Rehearsal Rental Program

Through this program, Teatro Círculo has provided a safe and fully appointed, affordable space.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Teatro Círculo, one of New York City's main bilingual Latino theatre companies, is prioritizing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous & People of Color) artists and performing arts entities with its BIPOC Affordable Rehearsal Rental Program providing a minimum of 1,000 hours of discounted rentals to artists and entities throughout NYC, for $10/hour at its 3rd Floor studio space at 64 East 4th Street in Manhattan, between Bowery and Second Avenue.

Teatro Círculo believes accessible rehearsal space for the creative performing arts can provide a vision and advocacy platform for antiracism, equitable funding and structural support for culturally specific artists and performing groups in New York.

Through this program, Teatro Círculo has provided a safe and fully appointed, affordable space where emerging BIPOC actors, directors, writers, designers, dancers, and performance-based artists are encouraged to think and create BIG.

The BIPOC Affordable Rehearsal Rental Program is made possible in part thanks to a Special Opportunity Award Subsidy from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Governor Kathy Hochul.



