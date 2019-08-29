Taylor Louderman Presents WRITE OUT LOUD With Caitlin Kinnunen, Teal Wicks And More

Feinstein's/54 Below will presents will "WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert" hosted by Taylor Louderman on Wednesday, September 25th at 7PM.

In spring of 2019, Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On), Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), and Matt Rodin held a song contest for emerging musical theatre writers. With over 500 submissions, 5 winners were selected, receiving a fully produced music video and recording of their song by Warner Music Group. And now...they're live!

"Write Out Loud" is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. The concert will feature the New York premieres of the winning works and runners up at Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed and hosted by Taylor Louderman and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with musical direction by Ben Rauhala.

Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) will join Louderman, Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Hannah Kloepfer, Jen Brissman (Goodspeed's Fiddler on the Roof), Nicholas Oliveri, and Josh Tolle (Heart of Rock & Roll) with more to be announced!

The team proudly presents contest winners Kailey Marshall, Joriah Fleming, India Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Mackenzie Szabo; and runners up Bonnie Gleicher, Dmitry Koltunov, Jessica Lattman, Douglas Lyons & Ethan D. Pakchar, Jared Johnson, Emma Lockwood & Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz, Robert Naylor, Fritz Hager, Andy Roninson & Greg Edwards.

"WRITE OUT LOUD" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 25th at 7PM. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/write-out-loud/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Of the contest, Louderman says, "the success of MEAN GIRLS has given me a lens into the world of young artists. I wanted to find ways to use my platform to inspire & empower others." With the help of Rauhala, Kurt Deutsch (President of Ghostlight Records), and performers/video designers Matt Rodin and Nikhil Saboo, the team was able to merge their creative forces and amplify the work of the contest winners by inviting performers like Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), and DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls) to record the winning singles.





