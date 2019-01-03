Taye Diggs to Host the CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

Acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs will host the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards, the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced today. Diggs is currently starring in The CW drama "All American" and was recently seen in the romantic comedy "Set It Up."

As previously announced, Best Supporting Actress nominee Claire Foy will accept the #SeeHer Award, while Chuck Lorre, creator of such acclaimed TV comedies as "The Big Bang Theory," "Mom," "Young Sheldon" and "The Kominsky Method" (which all received Critics' Choice Award nominations last month), will receive the Critics' Choice Creative Achievement Award.

The star-studded Critics' Choice Awards will be broadcast live on The CW Network on Sunday, January 13th, from 7 - 10 p.m. ET (delayed PT).

"I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today," said Diggs. "We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!"

"We are thrilled to have Taye hosting this year's ceremony," said BFCA President Joey Berlin. "Taye is a star of both film and television, plus his illustrious stage career makes him especially qualified to lead our show. He promises to infuse the Critics' Choice Awards with his infectious charm and humor, and enrich what already promises to be a memorable night!"

In The CW's new drama "All American," Taye Diggs plays Billy Baker, the head coach of Beverly High's football team, who can't let go of his glory days in the NFL. He recruits Spencer (Daniel Ezra) from South Crenshaw, maybe because he sees himself in Spencer, maybe because he wants to win, or maybe a bit of both.

Diggs recently starred in the romantic comedy "Set It Up" opposite Zoey Deutch and Lucy Liu. He also completed the independent film "River Runs Red," featuring John Cusack and George Lopez.

He was most recently seen on season four of "Empire" as Angelo Dubois. Diggs starred in three seasons of "Murder in the First," alongside Kathleen Robertson. For his role in the series, Diggs earned a 2014 NAACP Image Award nomination in the category of "Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series."

His television credits include "Private Practice" (NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor), "Rosewood," "The Good Wife," "Daybreak," "Kevin Hill" (NAACP Image Award for Best Actor- Television), "Ally McBeal," "Will & Grace," "Ed," "The West Wing," "New York Undercover" and "Law & Order."

Earlier this year, Diggs and collaborator Shane Evans released their third children's book, "I Love You More Than." This book is a follow up to his first two children's books, "Chocolate Me" and "Mixed Me!," through Macmillan Publishers.

An acclaimed stage actor, Diggs was the first African American to star as the title role on Broadway in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Additional theatre credits include "A Soldier's Play" (Second Stage Theatre), "Wicked," "Chicago," "The Wild Party" (Manhattan Theatre Club), "Rent" and "Carousel."

Diggs' film credits include "The Best Man Holiday," "Baggage Claim," "Rent," "Chicago," "Brown Sugar," "Equilibrium," "Basic," "The Way of the Gun," "The Best Man," "Just a Kiss," "The House on Haunted Hill," "Go," "Drum," "Cake" and "Malibu's Most Wanted."

"Critics' Choice Awards" are bestowed annually by the BFCA and BTJA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. The BFCA is the largest film critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio and online critics. BFCA members are the primary source of information for today's film-going public. BTJA is the collective voice of journalists who regularly cover television for TV viewers, radio listeners and online audiences. Historically, the "Critics' Choice Awards" are the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.

The 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME.

