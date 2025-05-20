Tabula Rasa Dance Theater To Perform At El Museo Del Barrio In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tabula Rasa Dance Theater has announced Sin Fronteras â€“ No Borders, a bold contemporary dance program inspired by the heritage and lived experiences of Mexicans in both their homeland and across borders.

Sin Fronteras â€“ No BordersÂ proposes that Mexicans, wherever they go, carry no borders. Through movement, music, costume, lighting, and the body, this production explores how cultural identity transcends geographical boundaries while drawing on the collective and individual memories that shape and enrich the immigrant experience. As the fastest-growing ethnic group in New York, Mexicans are continuously strengthening and redefining the city's culture and economy.

Border of Lights

Premiered in 2023,Â Border of LightsÂ responds to a growing global phenomenon: the demonization of immigrants. This work directly addresses the dehumanizing rhetoric surrounding migration and aims to restore dignity and visibility to immigrant communities. With advanced technology, rapid costume changes, and an original movement vocabulary,Â Border of LightsÂ honors the stories of those who cross borders in search of safety, opportunity, and belonging.

Escaramuza (World Premiere)

This energetically abstract new work pays tribute to the all-female Mexican equestrian teams known for their daring, high-speed, synchronized routines.Â EscaramuzaÂ celebrates the elegance, strength, and cultural richness of these modern-day Amazonsâ€”rooted in both Indigenous and Spanish traditionsâ€”and highlights the visibility and power of Mexican women.

FeaturingÂ Border of LightsÂ and the world premiere ofÂ Escaramuza, performances will take place June 20â€“22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at El Museo del Barrio. Tickets start at $0.63 to $95 and can be purchased atÂ www.tabularasadancetheater.com.