T'Shan Williams Replaces Seyi Omooba in THE COLOR PURPLE

It was recently announced that T'Shan Williams will play the role of Celie at the upcoming Curve, Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome production of The Color Purple.

Williams replaces Seyi Omooba, who was dropped from the production following homophobic posts she made on social media. Read more about that here.

The regional UK premiere of The Color Purple will play at Curve, Leicester from 28th June - 13th July, followed by 16th - 20th July at Birmingham Hippodrome, with a national press night at Curve on Wednesday 3rd July at 7pm.

T'Shan Williams joins the cast as heroine Celie. T'Shan's previous credits include Heather Duke in Heathers The Musical (Theatre Royal, Haymarket & The Other Palace); Caroline, or Change (Hampstead Theatre) and Queen in The Life (Southwark Playhouse) for which she won the Off-West End award for Best Female in a Musical.

Get a first look at T'Shan as Celie here.

She joins the previously announced cast including Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister's son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie's sister Nettie and DelRoy Brown as Pa.

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

Directed by Tinuke Craig, The Color Purple is filled with a soul-raising musical score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The landmark musical, from Alice Walker's Pulitzer prize-winning novel, classic hit film and Tony Award-winning production on Broadway, follows heroine Celie as she discovers her own identity and power over the course of 40 years in 19th century southern America.





