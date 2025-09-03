TRU to Present 'Stories From The Trenches: How I Survived The Edinburgh Festival Fringe'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Register here to receive a Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

9/5 - Stories from the Trenches: How I Survived the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

In the room: writer/performer Connor McKenna (Seltzer Boy); writer/performer Julie McNamara and producer Matthew Tiemstra (A "Confessional" of a Recovering Catholic); producer Blair Russell (David and Katie Get Re-Married, Jackie!!! and Pop Off, Michelangelo! - not confirmed); writer/performer Tatienne Hendricks-Tellefsen and director Musa Gurnis (Horny for the End of the World). Preparing, promoting or performing - which takes the most work? And how does it feel just to be a part of the world's largest theater festival? Was it fun, satisfying or simply nerve wracking? What were our artful adventurers expecting, and what took them by surprise? And what might they do differently next time? (Will there be a next time?) Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.