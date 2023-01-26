Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRU to Present 'Something British Our Way Comes: Meet A Key UK Player'

In the room: Louis Hartshorn of UK's Hartshorn-Hook Productions.

Jan. 26, 2023  

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 1/27 - Something British Our Way Comes: Meet a Key UK Player.

In the room: Louis Hartshorn of UK's Hartshorn-Hook Productions, a theater and live entertainment group of companies, producing world-class immersive as well as traditional theater and providing services to the live entertainment industry. Having produced over 100 productions since 2007, with an emphasis on immersive, site-specific and musical works, Louis Hartshorn is about to make his mark on the New York theater scene. Hear about his soon-to-open immersive Great Gatsby transferring from a successful run in London, as well as his company's efforts to create new off-Broadway venues, and new opportunities. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/something-british/.

Upcoming:

Friday 2/3 - Music to Your Ears: More Opportunities for Development

In the room: Cate Cammarata, literary manager of TRU and founder of CreateTheater.com and host Bob Ost talk about upcoming programs for the development of new works for the musical theater. TRU continues offering a musical feedback lab with dramaturgical guidance and new financial support for writers, as well as looking forward to the live return of the TRU Voices Musicals Series. CreateTheater.com offers development programs and a New Works Festival. And most of all, they both offer communities you can be a part of. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/music-to-your-ears/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited

(TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.

