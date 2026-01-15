TRU to Present 'New Stops On The Road To Success: Rethinking The Development Process'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free.

1/16 - New Stops on the Road to Success: Rethinking the Development Process

In the room: producer Jane Dubin (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony-winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; upcoming: The Village of Vale); Markus Ferraro (Ximer the musical)producer R.K. Greene, producer (Beau the musical, Harmony, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Cougar: The Musical, Room Service); writer Michael Roberts, award-winning off-Broadway composer, lyricist, author, musical director (Golf the musical, NY Fringe best musical The Fartiste, Goldstein, Greed; upcoming: London Swings). Producing has become madly expensive. We know. Are there other effective ways of getting your show seen without breaking the bank? Our guests will talk about the actual costs of workshops and regional productions as compared to new approaches, including film, podcast and even a comic book series. Click here to register and receive the link.