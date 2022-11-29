TRU to Present 'How BroadwayHD Anticipated Theater In A Pandemic (and Post-Pandemic) World'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

Friday 12/2 - How BroadwayHD Anticipated Theater in a Pandemic (and Post-Pandemic) World

In the room: Bonnie Comley (Tony Award-winner for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, War Horse, Jay Johnson: The Two & Only) and Stewart Lane (Tony Award-winner for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, War Horse, Jay Johnson: The Two & Only, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Will Rogers Follies and La Cage Aux Folles), co-founders of BroadwayHD, the subscription-based streaming service for stage performances with a mission to promote and preserve live theater. Created in 2015, BroadwayHD started out by making Broadway calibre entertainment accessible and affordable to people everywhere. Is filmed theater still theater? How do you recreate the live experience with digital capture? Was this streaming service particularly well-positioned to serve a world in shutdown? And did two years of shutdown normalize the idea of filmed theater, especially for audiences reluctant to embrace the talking-heads-in-frames esthetic of Zoom performance? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/broadwayhd-post-pandemic/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 12/9 - One Word, Many Meanings: Licensing. In the room: Brad Lohrenz, director of licensing for Theatrical Rights Worldwide; and Liz Ulmer, senior manager Stage Rights for Sony Music Publishing. Sony's relationship to theater/stage rights is different from a musical theater licensing company like TRW. Learn the distinctions as well as the various way licensing weaves through our business. And has shutdown left its mark in any way? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/one-word-many-meanings/.

Friday 12/16 - A Tale of Two More Theaters: Goodspeed and La Mirada. In the room: Donna Lynn Hilton, artistic director of Goodspeed Musical Theatre in East Haddam, CT; and BT McNicholl, producing artistic director of La Mirada Performing Arts Center in La Mirada, CA. As we re-enter the world of live performance, we'll continue to check in with theater companies around the country. Donna Lynn and BT will tell us about the history of their companies as well as their responses to shutdown and their challenges and successes as they welcome back their audiences. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/goodspeed-and-la-mirada/.

