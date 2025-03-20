TRU to Present 'A Center Of Attention: Meet The Crowdfunding Queen (and Learn Her Secrets Of Success)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

3/21 - A Center of Attention: Meet the Crowdfunding Queen (and Learn Her Secrets of Success)

In the room: Melissa Center, actor, award-winning filmmaker and successful crowdfunder. Having raised 155% of her goal for her one-woman show, Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal - during the height of the Global Pandemic - she decided she was on to something that could help others. She has since helped creatives raise over $1.5M for their passion projects! But how exactly? She will share different strategies that have worked for her and others. Are there projects that fit better into a crowdfunding campaign, or can any project find its audience with the right strategy, and the right platform? Has crowdfunding evolved and changed, especially since shutdown? How do you get people to your crowdfunding site, and what persuades them to click that donate button? We'll also look at the different strengths of different platforms. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

4/4 - How Your "Magnetic Mindset" Can Attract Representation and Resources

In the room: Lisa Gold of Act Outside the Box, and a former partner at Actors Connection in NYC. Lisa has been an industry expert, mentor and career coach dedicated to helping artists thrive for over 30 years. With years of experience as a performer and entrepreneur, Lisa created Act Outside the Box to guide actors in mastering their careers through skill development, networking and strategic opportunities. Much like TRU, she helps artists view the arts from a business perspective, fostering a community where creativity and business sense are constant collaborators. While her passion has always been helping actors turn their dreams into actionable goals, she has now expanded her purview and strategies to help anyone and everyone understand how beliefs can shape our outcomes, and clarity and consciousness can lead us to our goals. Join us for a conversation that blends spirituality with practicality and common sense. Come with questions. Part of the TRU Audition Conference for Theater (ACT). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

4/11 - The Other Side of the Table: What Auditions Look Like to the People Who Do the Casting

In the room: Robin Carus, casting director; Cody Lassen, producer (How I Learned To Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival); and Denis Jones, director/choreographer (Tony noms for Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas; plus Kennedy Center Guys and Dolls, NY City Center ENCORES Paint Your Wagon, Eurydice at The Met). Many actors are terrified of auditions, others love the process. Not all of them understand it from a casting person's perspective. We've invited a casting director, producer and director-choreographer - the three main voices in the process - to share their experiences. Who does what, best practices for running a professional session, what they each look for and what they each wish every actor would know when they come into the room. Part of the TRU Audition Conference for Theater (ACT). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.