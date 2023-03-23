TRU to Host 'The Journey From Actress To Producer: A How-to Guide'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 3/24 - The Journey from Actress to Producer: A How-to Guide

In the room: Stephanie Rosenberg, Tony Award-Winning producer (Moulin Rouge!, Anastasia, Matilda, On The Town and now Santa's Sing-A-Long); Cady Huffman (Tony winnng actress for The Producers, Tony nominee for The Will Rogers Follies, The Nance with Nathan Lane, off-Broadway Surface to Air; producer and star of the film Sunday on the Rocks); Paige Price, actress (Beauty and the Beast, Smoky Joe's Cafe, Saturday Night Fever) and producer of events, TV and theater. We all have many different talents, and sometimes we surprise ourselves with what we can do. Why do so many in our business move out of the spotlight and go behind-the-scenes? Two women talk about balancing art and business, and how acting and producing are fulfilling in different ways. To register and receive the zoom link, visit https://truonline.org/events/from-actress-to-producer/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.