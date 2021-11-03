TRU Hosts Community Gathering Via Zoom - Radical Hospitality: Consciously Welcoming The Theater Communities You Serve

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 70 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

11/5 - Radical Hospitality: Consciously Welcoming the Theater Communities You Serve

In the room Raymond Bobgan, executive artistic director Cleveland Public Theatre; Robert Barry Fleming, executive artistic director of Actors Theatre of Louisville; Jack Reuler, founder/artistic director of Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis. As we enter a post-COVID #BLM era in which inclusivity and diversity are simply obligatory and urgent, we may need to rethink practices on both sides of the footlights. Having 7 new Broadway plays by black writers with predominantly BIPOC producers is a step in the right direction, but there is another side to the equation: the need to consciously cultivate a relationship with more diverse audiences. Simply put, radical hospitality means welcoming people in a fundamentally different way that is specific to their culture and needs. We'll look at how this applies to theater, from programming to ticketing. CLICK HERE to register and TRU will email you the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/radical-hospitality/.